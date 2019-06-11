Galvanize Drives GRC Industry Transformation with Machine Learning for Governance Professionals in the HighBond Platform

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galvanize, the global leader in SaaS GRC software, today announced its latest feature release for the HighBond platform. Long differentiated by mature data automation capabilities, HighBond now offers the world’s only GRC platform with integrated machine learning designed specifically for GRC professionals.



Machine learning has transformative value as part of the GRC software platform. For example, when doing automated monitoring of indicators of issues related to fraud, security, etc., organizations struggle with large volumes of false positives that require time-intensive review. HighBond’s machine learning reduces the manual work and friction with the business by learning from historical data, getting smarter over time, and automatically reducing false positives, while escalating the truly worrying risk indicators.

In addition to new machine learning functionality, this recent HighBond release also brings extended capabilities for managing internal and IT controls in large enterprises, extensive usability improvements, and deep integration of the Rsam IT GRC platform and its various modules.

“A daily reality shared by GRC professionals is the burden of processes, documentation, and non-strategic work, often done in spreadsheets or shared drives,” says Shahed Khalili, VP of Product at Galvanize. “Most credible software products can reduce this burden if they’re well-adopted. What makes HighBond different is that our customers love using the platform—so adoption is easy. And they quickly see the benefits of coming to the management table armed with insights from software powered by machine learning. By continuously integrating data from across the entire enterprise, learning over time, and automatically surfacing only what legitimately needs action, our customer goes from nagging oversight to sought-after business partner.”

The HighBond platform offers governance professionals an out-of-the-box solution for common GRC program needs, including fraud management, third-party risk management, IT risk and compliance, audit management, and internal controls. It provides a clear, simple path for expanding the platform into new use cases as organizations grow toward a fully mature, integrated GRC program. The platform is fundamentally less costly to own, easier to deploy, faster to adopt for entire teams, and much more powerful in driving actionable, executive risk insights thanks to its intuitive design, built-in best practices, and completely unique robotic process automation, data analysis, and machine learning capabilities.

To learn more about Galvanize and the HighBond platform, please visit: wegalvanize.com

About Galvanize

Galvanize builds award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software to drive change in some of the world’s largest organizations. We’re on a mission to unite and strengthen individuals and entire organizations through the integrated HighBond software platform. With more than 7,000 customer organizations in 140 countries, Galvanize is connecting teams in 60% of the Fortune 1,000, 72% of the S&P 500, and hundreds of government organizations, banks, manufacturers, and healthcare organizations. Whether these professionals are managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports. But we don’t just make technology—we provide tools that inspire individuals to achieve great things and do heroic work in the process.

Supporting Resources:

Website: www.wegalvanize.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wegalvanize

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/wegalvanize

©2019 ACL Services Ltd. ACL, Galvanize, the Galvanize logo, HighBond, and the HighBond logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACL Services Ltd. dba Galvanize. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Julia Hanbury

julia@talkshopmedia.com

604-738-2220



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.