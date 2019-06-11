BlueJeans On the Go: Mobile Meetings Without Compromise

Optimized for Superior Audio, Content Sharing and Team Productivity

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jeans Network, Inc. today announced it has dramatically improved its mobile meeting experience in response to direct customer feedback about the reality of today’s mobile professional. Whether you are a remote team member, front-line worker or daily commuter, the BlueJeans mobile meeting experience will adapt to your changing set of conditions and free you from playing pocket IT professional. As a result of the optimized BlueJeans mobile experience, the user is safer and more connected to his/her environment whether that is a roadside service call, stop and go traffic, or branch office retail store.



One of the key requirements to a productive mobile meeting is the audio experience. Without clear audio, remote meeting participants are hesitant to take an active role in the discussion. Poor audio is also distracting to those back in the office. Background noise and choppy audio disrupts the natural flow of the conversation. To address the reality of more people meeting remotely, BlueJeans integrated the Dolby Voice® audio stack into its Android and iOS mobile meeting apps. BlueJeans customers now enjoy the award-winning Dolby Voice audio from the meeting room, desktop, tablet or phone. Features include:

Dolby Voice HD Audio for better meeting comprehension

Dolby Voice Noise Reduction to remove distracting noise

Voice placement to present each speaker’s voice from a distinct location like you’d hear in person

Natural interaction between meeting participants minimizing delays and conversation pauses

There are also times when mobile users are traveling and experience variable network performance. BlueJeans Mobile will now anticipate these trouble spots and remediate the situation for the user through quality alerts and automatic performance management, including turning video off to preserve audio or recommending that users switch to a PSTN connection. When users switch to PSTN, they will now maintain the ability to receive video and content, so that the network conditions won’t impact their ability to remain engaged in the meeting. BlueJeans Mobile also now includes the ability to have the app dial meeting attendees directly to join a meeting, so users are not bothered with dialing and entering the wrong digit while on the move.

BlueJeans Meetings data shows that mobile users are most active during traditional commuting hours (7am-9am and 4pm-6pm). To address these trends and to deliver a safer experience, BlueJeans Transit Mode (available soon), is a streamlined user experience designed to keep meeting participants focused on the road and not on their phones. This new capability minimizes distractions by increasing the size of buttons that matter, like the Join and Mute buttons, and minimizing potentially disruptive features like video and content sharing for users on the go. This allows users to focus on their commute or catching the train while the meeting experience is intelligently managed without additional overhead for the users.

Mobile Meetings Without a Performance Tax

Mobile team members don’t want to sacrifice performance or functionality. The choice to join the meeting from a mobile device should not impact the user’s ability to contribute to the open sharing of ideas. BlueJeans Mobile’s new iOS screen share features makes sure that users have access to a full in-person compatible experience to share pictures, videos, and presentations without having to pull out a laptop. With BlueJeans, phones and tablets provide the same level of engagement and productivity as the traditional desktop experience.

BlueJeans retail and branch office customers require fully featured mobile meetings. Store employees use BlueJeans to call into cross-store meetings to share regional updates and outcomes with colleagues. These stores often lack a traditional office area, so store managers use their phones and tablets to join meetings, share screenshots of store merchandising, and discuss upcoming promotions.

The new BlueJeans mobile experience is designed to give users a consistent, full featured meetings solution from any device or location. The user chooses what is most convenient and joins the discussion knowing an intelligent meeting platform will support voice, video and content collaboration on any screen.

