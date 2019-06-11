Sumo Logic Achieves FedRAMP Ready Milestone

Leader in Machine Data and Security Analytics Brings Cloud-Based Platform to Federal Marketplace to Support Digital Transformation and DevSecOps Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence , today announced it has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation, and is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace for federal agencies and government contractors.

This FedRAMP Ready designation applies to a specific multi-tenant Sumo Logic environment tailored for federal customers and organizations that serve the federal market. In order to achieve the Ready designation, Sumo Logic underwent a rigorous assessment of critical security controls to ensure that federal organizations can leverage the unified Sumo Logic platform to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures.

“Tyler Technologies provides a FedRAMP-Moderate Authorized data platform built exclusively for government,” said Jeffrey Newball, compliance officer for the Data & Insights Division of Tyler Technologies. “Given the sensitivity of government data, our clients require us to be FedRAMP Authorized and that means the solutions and tools we use also have to be compliant. We’re pleased that Sumo Logic is FedRAMP Ready as our teams rely on their machine data analytics platform to give us the real-time insights and intelligence to securely operate in the cloud.”

FedRAMP is a government-wide compliance program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and monitoring for cloud services. Cloud service providers with a FedRAMP Authorization have successfully undergone a stringent in-depth evaluation of their data security safeguards and technology, and must continue to comply with FedRAMP requirements in order to retain their authorization status.

“The world is moving toward a digital-first mentality and there is a massive shift to the cloud taking place within the federal community,” said George Gerchow, CSO, Sumo Logic. “Federal agencies understand the necessity to transition from legacy on-premises systems to more scalable and secure, cloud-based architectures; however the challenge today is that options are limited. While our pursuit of FedRAMP Authorization is a work in progress, the FedRAMP Ready designation is a testament to our dedication towards maintaining a strong robust security posture as well as continuing to listen to our customer’s needs. With Sumo Logic, federal organizations gain the continuous intelligence and insights needed to securely migrate their workloads to the cloud, adopt DevSecOps practices and address the shared responsibility of the public cloud model.”

The FedRAMP Ready designation is a critical first step in Sumo Logic’s commitment to achieving a FedRAMP Authorization. This not only gives existing customers confidence in our security posture, but will also make it easier for U.S. federal agencies to adopt Sumo Logic services.

“Multi-cloud adoption is the new normal for the federal government because it allows agencies to adapt their architecture as programs and initiatives evolve,” said Andrew Nebus, digital architect, ASRC Federal. “This drives a need for cloud-native monitoring and troubleshooting, and security operations, which are areas where Sumo Logic can deliver high value and differentiation to a wide variety of federal organizations that want a trusted partner and advisor to grow with them throughout their digital transformation journey.”

The Sumo Logic federal environment, in U.S.-East-1, is a fully functioning multi-cloud capable ecosystem set up specifically to serve the federal market. With Sumo Logic, customers are protected against concerns around data protection, privacy and security, including those regarding cardholder data under the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and application security under the NIST 800-53 Framework.

Sumo Logic Brings on General Manager to Lead Federal Strategy

On the heels of this milestone, Doug Natal joins Sumo Logic as the company’s general manager of federal to lead the company’s go-to-market public sector strategy with a focus on supporting the mission-critical needs of U.S. federal customers worldwide.

Natal joins Sumo Logic from MapR where he served as the vice president and general manager of the federal division, responsible for driving sales, business development, and market messaging that improved product visibility and expanded customer success. Prior to that, Natal held similar federal leadership roles at Crossmatch Technologies, Oracle and VeriSign Corporation. He was also Vice President of Public Sector for Taleo Corporation, until Oracle acquired the company in 2012.

Natal has a 20 year track record of growing federal, state and local government technology adoption. As a partner of ACT-IAC , Natal will focus his team on the government end-user needs while orchestrating successful partnering strategies to increase federal channel activity.

More than 2,000 customers across the globe, including AirBnB, Alaska Airlines, Anheuser Busch, Hudl, The Pokemon Co. International, Salesforce, Samsung SmartThings, Zscaler and more already rely on Sumo Logic as the only machine data analytics platform capable of providing continuous intelligence across the breadth and complexity of their IT infrastructures in a single, cloud-based service.

For more information on how Sumo Logic can help federal customers achieve their business, security and operational needs, visit the Sumo Logic federal page .

