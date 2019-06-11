Deep Sky Launching IoT Solutions for Industrial and Enterprise Customers

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Deep Sky Mobile, which is a partnership between AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) and AI VentureTech, Inc., announces the launch of Internet of Things (IoT) solution to assist industrial companies in building customized IoT solutions for their enterprise.



Deep Sky is pleased to announce the launch of its IoT solution for larger industrial clients. We offer a complete sensing, data tracking, monitoring and alerting solution that has been tried and tested in some of the most demanding industries. Our platform has the ability to provide alerts via SMS Text Message, Email and/or Voice Call when sensors detect any user-defined conditions.

Customized IoT Solutions

Deep Sky now has a team of IoT specialists who can provide specialized IoT solutions for most any large industrial company seeking the ability to monitor their equipment and operations through a cloud-based platform. Whether you are looking for product customization, new product development, need to train your company on using our sensors and monitoring system, we can help. https://deepskymobile.com/iot/industrial-iiot/

Product Customization:

Wireless Sensor Hardware

Monitoring Software

Wireless Sensor Behavior

Custom Enclosures

Custom Power Options

Benefits of IIoT

The number one benefit of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is savings through predictive maintenance. This involves organizations using real-time data generated from IIoT systems to predict defects in machinery before they occur, enabling companies to take preventive action before a part fails or a machine goes down.

IIoT technologies also help field service technicians identify potential issues in customer equipment before they become major issues, enabling techs to fix the problems before they inconvenience customers.

Asset tracking can assist suppliers, manufacturers and customers with an asset management system to track the location, status and condition of products throughout the supply chain. So, if taken together the biggest benefit IIoT provides is cost savings.



Some Industrial Uses of IoT

Some of the IoT solutions we will be offering are geared towards:



Industrial Manufacturing

Building Automation, Hotels

Oil & Natural Gas

Agricultural

Chemicals & Utilities

Commercial Refrigeration

HVAC (Heating and Cooling)

Convenience Stores

Food Service Industry

Facility Security

Hospital & Assisted Living

IoT in Oil and Gas

The Company will look to leverage its location in Tulsa, OK to market its IIoT solution to small independent drillers to network their oil rigs and machinery in the field, which they can then monitor from a central location through our cloud-based platform.

The ability for small independent oil drillers to monitor their rigs and machinery in operation can help them cut manpower expenses and avoid costly downtimes and equipment replacement from mechanical breakdowns.

IoT Solution for HVAC

The Internet of Things could drive down facility HVAC energy costs by integrating our smart IoT monitoring devices with our platform. IoT-enabled HVAC usually takes the form of smart thermostats and sensors monitoring environmental changes and communicating back and forth with your HVAC equipment, dynamically adjusting the temperature as needed.

This could not only reduce costs in adjusting temperature output but also assist in monitoring equipment for possible maintenance issues before equipment breakdown. This would reduce the need for costly repair visits and reduce overall expenses for HVAC operators.

Cannabis Industry IoT

Along with agricultural uses, we will also explore customizing an IoT system specific for the cannabis grow industry. Our platform will allow large scale cannabis producers to track temperature, lighting, water irrigation, and track shipments through our platform.

Is your company seeking IoT system coverage?



Send us a request and one of our IoT specialists will provide you more information on how best we may be able to help you connect up your company: https://deepskymobile.com/request/

About Deep Sky Mobile

Deep Sky Mobile is a development stage partnership between AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC: SWRM), and AI VentureTech, Inc., focused on providing mobile services for both the consumer and enterprise market. The goal is to develop Deep Sky Mobile as an alternative carrier for users seeking higher broadband Phone, Text, and Data services. Deep Sky Enterprise will focus on more advanced mobile solutions such as tracking network for driverless cars, drones, Smart Homes, Smart City's, IoT, and enterprise networking off our early stage 5G Cloud Platform providing both 4G and pre 5G capabilities. www.deepskymobile.com

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

