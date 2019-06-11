Two Pioneers in Customer Experience Join the Liveops Board

Leading virtual call center welcomes the two women leaders behind the global customer experience movement to support accelerated growth

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveops Inc ., the leading provider of on-demand virtual call center services for customer service and sales, today announced the addition of two customer experience (CX) trailblazers from Fortune 500 companies, Jeanne Bliss and Sue Nokes to its Board of Directors . The additions bring the company’s board to six members and will help nurture Liveops' goal of reaching new heights in excellent customer and worker experiences.

Image of Jeanne Bliss, new Liveops board member



Image of Sue Nokes, New Liveops Board Member





“It was a priority for Liveops to find leaders who not only understand the importance of the customer experience but who have gone out there and personally led the change,” said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops. “We are pleased to have Jeanne and Sue join our board and consider them both to be innovators in transforming organizations to be customer-centric. Their tenure and successful track record in the field will be a driving force in our mission to deliver the best possible customer and agent experiences.”

Jeanne Bliss pioneered the role of the Chief Customer Officer, holding the first ever CCO role at Lands’ End, Microsoft, Coldwell Banker and Allstate Corporations. She has driven universally customer-centric mindsets across multiple 50,000-person organizations resulting in 95 percent loyalty rates. Today, she is a sought-after speaker and thought leader, the author of four best-selling books, co-founder of the Customer Experience Professionals Association , and president of CustomerBliss, where she guides the c-suite and chief customer officers around the world on earning business growth by improving customers’ lives. Jeanne joins Liveops in its continued journey of delivering outstanding customer and agent experiences.

“What stands out to me most about Liveops is how aligned the company is on its overall mission at all levels. Team cohesion is a primary factor for me when deciding if I want to engage with a company,” said Bliss. “Liveops has a clear concentration on delivering excellent customer service, but it’s also focused on the success of its agents. I’m honored to be part of the company’s unique culture and am excited to see the collaboration unfold.”

Sue Nokes was the chief customer and operations officer at T-Mobile from 2002 to 2009, where she took the company from “worst to first” in 18 months, according to J.D. Power and Associates. Under Sue’s leadership, T-Mobile won 7 consecutive J.D. Power Awards and 5 J.D. Power Awards for Best Customer Experience in Wireless Retail. Today, Sue serves as the Asurion advisory board vice chairman, working on global growth, operational planning, and the company’s diversity and inclusion initiative. Sue is eager to help Liveops dive deeper into its investment in its people.

“It was clear in my discussion with the other Board members and with Greg that the company wanted to do something unique and impactful, which was evident by how much value it places on its community of virtual agents,” said Nokes. “A successful company starts with its people, and you cannot have loyal customers without first establishing a loyal workforce. I’m thrilled to be aligned with a company who holds similar values as I do and am excited to be a part of the Liveops team on this journey.”

About Liveops

Liveops offers an on-demand skilled workforce of onshore virtual agents for customer service and sales. With no call center overhead or wasted idle time, our pay-per-use model scales to meet seasonal or time of day spikes in demand. More than 400 organizations across service industries including retail, healthcare, insurance and telecom trust Liveops to deliver an enterprise-grade workforce, with faster program readiness, increased revenue and greater customer satisfaction scores than traditional call centers. For more about Liveops, visit http://www.liveops.com/ .

