Solodev Accelerates Digital Transformation with New Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Platform for Amazon Web Services

The AWS Partner Network Advanced Technology Partner announces the launch of Solodev DCX 9.0 with innovative features for building and scaling Digital Customer Experience applications

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solodev , the Digital Customer Experience Platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announces the launch of Solodev DCX 9.0, a cloud-first enterprise content management system (CMS) and customer experience (CX) platform that enables organizations of all sizes to rapidly build, deploy, manage, and distribute their content. With Solodev DCX, users can build robust, enterprise-grade websites, portals, apps, RESTful APIs, and more – now available on AWS Marketplace. Solodev is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network.



/EIN News/ -- The new Solodev DCX 9.0 delivers advanced productivity tools for developers and marketers, expanded orchestration for DevOps, a library of new digital marketing integrations, new procurement options backed by AWS, and a managed service option. The platform also streamlines and automates the migration, publishing, launching and operational governance around websites and digital experiences. Together, these dynamic features position Solodev DCX as the platform for digital transformation.

“Solodev DCX is the future of content distribution and digital customer experience,” said Shawn Moore, chief technology officer at Solodev. “We’ve dramatically reduced the friction to move to the cloud and created more choice for our customers with our self-service deployment options and consumption-based licensing with no long-term contracts. At the same time, we’ve also redefined how our users design and deploy their digital customer experiences.”

Solodev DCX 9.0 also delivers a modern, intuitive interface that simplifies the user experience and accelerates the timetable for building and launching websites, portals and other digital experiences. “We’ve eliminated the need for complex user trainings on proprietary standards, so users can start developing on day one with little to no training,” said Moore. “With the growing ecosystem of SaaS-based digital marketing technologies, it was essential that our new platform fit right in – and make the entire journey much easier for every user.”

A Modern Platform for Developing and Scaling Digital Customer Experience Applications

Solodev DCX 9.0, now available for purchase on AWS Marketplace, delivers the following new capabilities and services:

Customer Experience and Collaboration Tools: Solodev now includes the essential code, resources, and training to design and deploy customer experiences at scale. What was once the domain of developers can now be shared within Solodev across an entire organization, from IT to digital marketing teams to the CEO. The new platform enables collaboration at multiple levels, allowing users and teams to deliver successful customer experiences and achieve true digital transformation.

Expanded Orchestration for DevOps: To scale and automate applications, Solodev has expanded its orchestration options to include Amazon Linux, AWS CloudFormation, AWS OpsWorks for Chef Automate, and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) for Docker. "DevOps teams need choice, and there's no 'one-size fits all' when it comes to orchestration," said Moore. "Whether you're running Chef for traditional enterprise deployments or Docker for your next big innovation, we want to make sure there's a Solodev orchestration for every instance."

Pay-as-you-go Pricing: With the release of Solodev DCX 9.0 for Docker, organizations can now deploy an enterprise-grade digital customer experience platform for as little as $1.25 an hour with no long-term contracts. Containers are redefining how software is purchased, deployed, and managed – and Solodev continues to accelerate the path to the cloud.

Digital Marketing Integrations: Digital Customer Experience incorporates an ecosystem of digital marketing technologies – and Solodev DCX 9.0 is the hub for making these connections. From established, market-leading brands like Salesforce and Adobe to niche ISVs such as SEMRush, SiteImprove and GatherContent, Solodev provides the foundation for integrating with an organization's preferred stack of technologies and training to deploy a purpose-built digital marketing stack.

The launch of Solodev DCX 9.0 comes on the heels of Solodev’s inclusion in the launch of the AWS Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency , announced this February at Shoptalk 2019 in Las Vegas. AWS Digital Customer Experience ISVs and their solutions follow AWS best practices for building the most secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud solutions for industry-specific applications like retail. As a secure solution on AWS, Solodev DCX 9.0 also helps maintain fierce governance requirements that continue to impact organizations, from PCI to GDPR.

“We’re not stopping here,” Moore said. “We’ve got several major announcements coming soon that will continue to redefine how content management and customer experience applications are procured, provisioned and deployed – and all with a focus on cost, security and agility. We’re so excited to showcase what Solodev DCX and AWS will mean for web developers, marketers, and organizations.”

About Solodev

Solodev , the Digital Customer Experience Platform for AWS, empowers organizations to create amazing customer experiences in the cloud – all with total design freedom and control. Built from the ground up for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Solodev provides unparalleled security, scalability, and redundancy with 24/7/365 U.S. based support. Solodev has been recognized as a High Performing leader on the user-driven G2 Crowd Grid. Winners of the 2017 AWS “City on a Cloud” Innovation Challenge, Solodev is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner with AWS Education Competency, AWS Government Competency, and AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status. Solodev can be purchased on demand in the AWS Marketplace or through the GSA Contract. For more information, please visit: https://www.solodev.com .

Contact:

Amy Wise

Solodev

press@solodev.com



