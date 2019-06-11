Sonic Honored for Fiber Industry Excellence

National Organization Recognizes Sonic’s Commitment to Expanding Fiber Connectivity

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic, the largest independent internet service provider (ISP) in California, received the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) 2019 Star Award for excellence in the fiber industry. At its Fiber Connect show in Orlando, Florida, the FBA honored Sonic for its dedication to advancing the fiber broadband industry over the past year.



/EIN News/ -- Sonic has expanded its gigabit fiber service at an impressive pace, with its latest and largest-ever expansion launch in March 2019 . Residents and businesses in the territories Sonic serves have access to fiber connectivity that streams at up to 1000Mbps— up to 20 times faster than the average download speed in America.

“Recognition from our peers at the Fiber Broadband Association is a true honor,” said Dane Jasper, co-founder and CEO of Sonic. “Having high-speed, reliable internet is no longer a luxury. It’s a must-have. That’s why for more than 25 years, we’ve worked tirelessly to expand access to the best possible internet service, doing whatever it takes to protect consumer choice and the right to competitive internet options that all consumers deserve. We’re proud to commit to doing that for the next 25 and beyond.”

“The Fiber Broadband Association is thrilled to honor Sonic for their efforts to deploy all-fiber networks to communities and business across North America,” said FBA President and CEO Lisa R. Youngers. “We cannot do this alone. Fiber is a true differentiator and we are grateful for all of the people and companies with us on the path to the fiber future.”

ABOUT SONIC

For 25 years, Sonic, the largest independent Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Northern California, has been committed to changing the way people think about the internet. With refreshingly high standards for customer care and extensive experience operating Gigabit Fiber Networks, Sonic is revolutionizing the ISP industry by bringing accessible, affordable internet connectivity with member-focused policies to all.

Local San Francisco Bay Area businesses like Madison Reed, Impact Hub, Pizzetta 211 and Andytown Coffee Roasters all depend on Sonic’s Gigabit Fiber for affordable, reliable high-speed internet connectivity. For more information about Sonic, please contact Nectar Communications at 415-399-0181 or email pr@sonic.com .

ABOUT THE FIBER BROADBAND ASSOCIATION

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association in the Americas dedicated to the pursuit of all fiber optic network infrastructure to the home, to the business and to everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better broadband networks with fiber optics while working with its members to lead the organization, collaborate with industry allies and propel fiber optic deployment forward. Since 2001, these companies, organizations and people have worked with our communities and consumers in mind to build a better broadband future here and around the world. Learn more at www.fiberbroadband.org .

CONTACT:

415-399-0181

pr@sonic.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.