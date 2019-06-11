Archer Welcomes Two New, Experienced Executives

BERWYN, Pa., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer®, a leading provider of technology-enabled services for the global investment management industry, is pleased to introduce Anthony D’Amore and Sara Duling, two experienced executives who have joined the firm in new roles designed to support growth and broaden our services.



/EIN News/ -- Anthony D’Amore is joining as Vice President of Trade Administration and Support. Anthony has more than 20 years of experience in investment management. He has traded globally in emerging and developed markets in the institutional and retail/SMA space. His expertise includes global trade settlement and trade process improvement. Anthony has worked with Macquarie Asset Management, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Philadelphia International Advisors, and Duff and Phelps Investment Management. Anthony is leading the teams that provide model maintenance, trading & delivery, maintenance trading, and trade settlement services.

Sara Duling is our Vice President of Risk & Compliance. Sara comes to Archer from Aberdeen Standard Investments where she was Deputy Global Head of Operational Risk. She has deep experience in the investigation, evaluation, measurement, reporting, and mitigation of investment management process risk. Over her career, Sara has also worked in risk, compliance and marketing roles for Dundee Wealth, Cooke & Bieler, Clover Capital Management, and Turner Investments. Sara is responsible for assessing and mitigating operational risks for Archer, and helping Archer teams ensure alignment of practices with client interests.

We look forward to Anthony’s and Sara’s contributions to our team and to our client firms’ success.

ABOUT ARCHER

Archer provides technology-enabled services that simplify the investment management process and allow investment management firms to broaden their product offerings enter new markets and scale rapidly and efficiently. Robust, web-accessible technology frees investment professionals from the need to install or maintain software. Selective operations outsourcing services deliver infrastructure-on-demand, controlling cost and providing broad access to operational expertise. Firms are able to choose services that fit their needs, so they can focus on delivering results.

