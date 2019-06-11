Sam Winkler accepted into Forbes Business Development Council

Forbes Business Development Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Senior-Level Sales and Business Development Executives

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sam Winkler, CEO of Liquipel, has been accepted into Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level sales and business development executives. Sam is a visionary, executive, and entrepreneur. Sam also serves as co-founder of SVN Sound.



Sam Winkler was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Sam Winkler into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Development Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Sam has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Sam will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Sam Winkler will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Sam Winkler states, “I am honored to be accepted into Forbes Business Development Council. This is a great group of strong business leaders; I am excited to get involved within this community. Connecting with people and building relationships has always been a core value of mine.”

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

ABOUT LIQUIPEL

Liquipel brings together patented and proprietary technologies, creating 360° device protection for mobile devices and other electronics. Liquipel’s Watersafe™ is an award-winning process that uses nanotechnology to protect smartphones and other devices from accidental exposure to liquids. SafeGuard by Liquipel is a protection technology that prevents broken screens by utilizing a unique Nano-Shock™ technology to provide protection for mobile devices against severe impacts and drops. Since Liquipel’s debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2012, Liquipel’s Watersafe™ has won an Edison Award, a FierceWireless Fierce 15 Award, and was named by Popular Science as the Grand Award Winner in the Gadgets Category for the magazine’s “Best of What’s New” issue. It also has been included in Entrepreneur Magazine’s “100 Brilliant Companies” list. The Liquipel brand incorporates aggressive pull-through marketing campaigns utilizing key celebrity partners, such as Pharrell Williams, Steve Aoki, and Nyjah Huston, to maintain a fresh and exciting brand image.

For more information about Forbes Business Development Council, visit forbesbizdevcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

For more information about Sam Winkler, visit samawinkler.com. To learn more about Liquipel, visit liquipel.com

Media Contact:

Chelsea Caspersen

ccaspersen@liquipel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e34a8dd3-813d-4863-b049-09b8a7f21b9e



