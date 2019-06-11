Consortium Networks Announces New Release of Consortium X Solution Intelligence eXchange

Consortium X is a no-cost membership exchange portal that provides crowdsourced and expert information on security solutions

MEDFORD, N.J., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consortium Networks , a cybersecurity intelligence, collaboration and consulting organization, today announced a new release of its flagship Consortium X Solution Intelligence eXchange membership portal.



/EIN News/ -- Consortium X is a free membership portal that brings together cybersecurity professionals to share information about the technologies they have deployed to solve complex business security problems. Participants share intelligence on established companies and new start-ups and the emerging risks and problems they solve. As a result, the Consortium X offers members up-to-date lists of technologies and solution providers, with independent insight, that can help quickly and effectively address a security breach or incident.

“IT security professionals are overwhelmed with marketing and sales messages from a growing landscape of vendors,” said Larry Pfeifer, Consortium Network’s president. “Consortium X helps these professionals sift through the noise and get direct access to other practitioners that have hands-on experience with security tools and can offer meaningful insight into their performance and efficacy.”

“As a member of Consortium X, I have direct access to a peer group that I can trust for unbiased information on security products and strategies we have under consideration,” stated a Fortune 200 customer. “The portal is a tremendous resource and helps me streamline my product vetting and review time and save months of time, while driving toward a stronger security posture.”

Consortium X is a free, cloud-based tool. To sign up for the platform, please visit https://consortium.net/how-we-help/platforms-solutions/consortium-x/ .

About Consortium Networks

Consortium Networks is committed to providing businesses with the most relevant, up-to-date technology information, with a focus on cybersecurity. By connecting technology customers, vendors, and experts, we strive to be the go-to resource for guidance regarding all your IT requirements. We are the first organization dedicated to providing real-world feedback and data on solutions in operation in production environments at peer organizations. Learn more about Consortium Networks at https://consortium.net/ .

Company Contact:

Consortium Networks

Phone: 800-530-8350

contact@consortium.net

www.consortium.net

Media Inquiries:

Linda Ford, BB Marketing Group

Phone: 949.836.8323

lford@bbmktg.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.