Dinatrum Will Sign Formal Contract in the Near Future

MONTREAL, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumifuel Power Corporation (OTC MARKETS: AFPW) Pedro Villagran-Garcia, as its new President-CEO and sole Director. Alumifuel Power Corporation - Dinatrum - has communicated to its shareholders and the public that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Pedro Villagran Ochoa, Chairman of the Board for Bahia Finisterra, S.A. de C.V.



Finisterra is part of a group that holds substantial land reserves and properties such as Condos and Apartments on various pristine beaches within the Republic of Mexico as shown. This is Brick and Mortar, real value within a beautiful neighborhood.

The company would like to state that this strategic acquisition will provide us the necessary leverage to increase Price Per Share, retain the best Executives in Marketing and Social Media.

The company will soon prepare a PodCast Interview between the parties signing the LOI to inform you that we are proceeding with signing a more Formal Agreement and proceed with Environmental Permitting for the Las Perlas Project .

The Company’s name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the over-the-counter markets when we comply with submitting the necessary paperwork and FINRA has completed its review of the Company’s application to change name.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects within North America.

On behalf of the Board,

/EIN News/ -- Pedro Villagran-Garcia,

President & CEO

Dinatrum

For further information, please contact the company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@dinatrum.com

Forward Looking Statements

