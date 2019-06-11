Asure Software Debuts New AsureSpace Touch Panels at Annual C3 User Conference

New AsureSpace 10-inch Touch Panels bring businesses intelligent workspace functionality, a sleek, low-profile design and interactive scheduling to maximize space utilization and ensure employees can easily find and reserve collaborative spaces

NEW ORLEANS and AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3 USER CONFERENCE — Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), the leading provider of workforce and workspace software solutions, today is revealing the general availability of its new 10” AsureSpace Touch Panels at its annual C3 user conference taking place from June 11-13, 2019 at Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans. With its sleeker, lower-profile design combined with the addition of an intelligent workspace ‘start meeting’ functionality, the new generation of AsureSpace Touch Panels ensures maximum space utilization while also providing today’s agile and mobile workers a way to find and reserve the collaborative space they need to do their best, most productive work.



/EIN News/ -- Asure’s annual C3 user conference offers customers, partners and employees from around the world opportunities to explore the latest in workforce and workplace technology innovations and trends. During the event, experts from Asure Software as well as customers will also demonstrate how Asure’s Smart Office suite of solutions have enabled organizations of all sizes to attract the best talent, get the most from their people, and control costs.

“Today’s workforce has changed and so has the way work gets done. With more companies adopting alternative work strategies that reflect how, when and where people actually work now, our customers have come to depend on our range of innovative workspace and workforce solutions to increase employee engagement and productivity, effectively optimize underused space and simply help people to get work done more efficiently,” said Joe Karbowski, Chief Technology Officer of Asure Software. “Our new AsureSpace TouchPanels were designed with today’s workers in mind, making scheduling space and meetings simple and all around more enjoyable so they can collaborate with their teams faster.”

AsureSpace 10” Touch Panels Features:

Scheduling Integrity: Reservation information is communicated between RS and the panels in real-time, so the schedule is always accurate.

Reservation information is communicated between RS and the panels in real-time, so the schedule is always accurate. Start Meeting Functionality: ‘Start Meeting’ feature via sensor or panel interaction allows the room to be released from use if attendees do not arrive within a configurable amount of time.

‘Start Meeting’ feature via sensor or panel interaction allows the room to be released from use if attendees do not arrive within a configurable amount of time. Auto-Release Email Notifications: Improve utilization and maintain control over abandoned meetings with automated communications directly to meeting owners.

Improve utilization and maintain control over abandoned meetings with automated communications directly to meeting owners. Unique Panel Reporting: Gain insight into planned versus actual utilization, abandoned meetings, panel status and panel up-time.

Availability and Additional Information

AsureSpace 10-inch Touch Panels are available now for purchase. For more information visit www.asuresoftware.com or email askasure@asuresoftware.com .

Asure Software’s C3 2019 Event Highlights

In addition to seeing new AsureSpace Touch Panels in action, attendees will also able to demo recently launched Asure Environmental Workplace Occupancy Sensors and Asure Time ClockSeries.

Customer success stories, including a special presentation from Sabrina Peoples, University Event Services Campus Scheduling Supervisor for Grand Canyon University, who used Asure’s Resource Scheduler to manage hundreds of events, build engaging campus culture and leveraged utilization data that informed the university’s decision to add a new building on campus.

Opportunity to earn credits towards HRCI and SHRM recertification hours.

Interactive breakout sessions, including:

-- Airbnb for the workplace - the new request module

-- Making the move to AWS a reality

-- Best practices for implementing advanced HRIS solutions

-- Combining scheduling and IoT sensor technology to solve digital workplace needs

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides innovative and flexible SaaS-based cloud platforms that help clients worldwide elevate how, when, and where work gets done throughout the employee lifecycle. More than a Human Capital Management (HCM) software program, our Smart Office suite capitalizes on the intrinsic value between workforce and workspace so organizations of all sizes can better compete for talent, space, time, and capital assets. Asure Software’s offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, Time & Attendance, Talent Management, Employee Benefits, Benefits Administration, Payroll & Tax, Asset & Move Management, Full-Service Room Scheduling, Hoteling & Mobile Workforce and Workplace Occupancy Sensors. Visit us at www.asuresoftware.com.

