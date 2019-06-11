HEIDENHAIN Opens TNC-CNC Academy

This expanded CNC controls training in the Chicago area is now available for users at all levels.

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

HEIDENHAIN's new TNC-CNC Academy for controls training.









Now bustling with activity and yet another example of its commitment to the North American manufacturing industry and “Customer First”, HEIDENHAIN has recently opened its TNC-CNC Academy. This expanded CNC controls training center in the Chicago area is available for users at all levels, including those interested in 5-axis machining. All classes are taught by HEIDENHAIN specialists with many years of controls and CAM experience.

An expansive list of the industry’s most competitive and affordable multi-level classes is available here. These include basic CNC training to in-depth training sessions on new HEIDENHAIN control software upgrades, postprocessor optimization and specialized classes for connected machining and in-process inspection, among others.

“Learn how easy it is to operate a HEIDENHAIN TNC or take a class to simply enhance your knowledge in order to become a more valuable employee for your company,” said Gisbert Ledvon, HEIDENHAIN’s TNC Business Development Manager. “Completing these classes will allow TNC users to improve efficiency and accuracy of the parts they machine by going beyond just the standard features and functions provided by a CAM postprocessor. We think users will love learning how to take full advantage of all the features and functions that the HEIDENHAIN TNC offers as compared to other CNC controls.”

In addition, the Academy offers Service classes for service teams to practice troubleshooting and repairs of HEIDENHAIN components on real machine tools. This includes practice on a five-axis high precision machining center equipped with spindle speeds of up to 42,000 rpm.

Those registered are provided lunches on class days and offered discounted area accommodation options. HEIDENHAIN also intends to expand TNC training opportunities to the West Coast in 2020.

Now located in HEIDENHAIN’s North American headquarters in Schaumburg, IL, this expanded training facility includes dedicated areas called ATC and ITR. ATC is the Applied Technology Center that houses various machine tools equipped with HEIDENHAIN TNC controls for hands-on use. ITR is the Interactive Training Room, a dedicated controls classroom with individual monitors and training materials.

For more information, please contact :

* TNC central email at tncapplications@heidenhain.com or*

* TNC hotline at 847-490-0351, Select #2.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

Kathleen Herrmann HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION 8475194702 kherrmann@heidenhain.us

