Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy makes her 10th visit to Angola

The Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Angola and Zambia, Baroness Lindsay Northover, arrived in Luanda on 29 May for a 3 day visit to Angola.

She held talks with senior members of the Angolan government, members of the business community, private sector and Chevening Alumni which discussed trade and investment, and the UK-Angola bilateral relationship.

This was the Baroness’s 10th visit to Angola as the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy in support of the development of a new, revitalised and deeper partnership between the UK and Angola. This aims to secure trade and investment between the 2 countries and promote and create new job opportunities for Angolans and sustainable development.

Baroness Lindsay Northover, said:

"The two thirds of UKEF ’s support for Africa last year went to Angola-based projects. During my visit this week, I look forward to working with the Angolan government to progress another project in a key sector for the country".

UK Ambassador to Angola, Jessica Hand, said:

"We are privileged to once again welcome our Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Angola. This 10th visit demonstrates the importance we attach to our relations with Angola".

"This time, Baroness Northover will meet the Angolan Stock Exchange and IGAPE, the body responsible for leading Angola’s privatisation drive - as well as a range of ministers, senior officials and British and Angolan businesses. This will help us to further boost trade ties and explore future investment opportunities".



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.