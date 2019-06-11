Sanitary Ware Company, GROHE introduces Waste System Kitchen Products in Ghana

Filling pots, preparing food and doing the dishes after a delicious meal: Oftentimes things have to go fast and it can get a little hectic when it comes to hot pots and pans. The work area around the kitchen sink plays a crucial role in this process and is used countless times day after day and encounters high levels of stress. At the same time, the kitchen is increasingly becoming the focal point of everyday life. Style and design are more and more important across all price segments. Here, GROHE (Grohe.com) offers individual system solutions for every requirement for the entire working area around ​​the kitchen sink. Quality, functionality, sustainability and design characterize the GROHE kitchen portfolio, which is perfectly matched in form and function. Together with other kitchen accessories, the products can be combined with various design options. The GROHE Kitchen Colors now also include selected sinks, faucets, and the GROHE Blue and GROHE Red water systems as well as accessories in timelessly trendy colors, injecting each kitchen an individual, colorful look. New to the portfolio, GROHE now also offers waste systems that harmonize perfectly with the GROHE water systems under the kitchen sink and make free-standing waste bins in the kitchen unnecessary.

GROHE Composite Sinks – Perfect Fit of Form and Function

GROHE is expanding its range of kitchen sinks to include composite sinks in Granite Black and Granite Gray, offering the PerfectMatch to faucets with Chrome and SuperSteel finishes as well as GROHE Kitchen Colors. The features of the modern-looking composite sinks leave nothing to be desired, even for kitchen professionals. The surface is exceptionally resistant and withstands temperatures up to 280 °C. Even sharp knives cannot harm the sink’s scratch-resistant finish when preparing food, while its simple cleaning requirements make for a convenient wash-up after eating, making it easy to clean even large casserole dishes thanks to the sinks’ generous size. And thanks to the noise-reducing GROHE Whisper insulation, the typical noises that occur when doing the dishes in the sink are reduced to a minimum. In five different designs, the composite sinks come with either one, one and a half or two basins and with or without drainer. Thanks to either the standard topmount model or the undermount version underneath the sink, there is a suitable place in almost every kitchen. Just as with the GROHE stainless-steel sinks in AISI 304 and AISI 316 alloys, the new composite sinks feature multiple pre-drilled holes and a GROHE QuickFix mounting kit for faucet and pop-up operation, eliminating the need for additional tools during installation and making the whole process go fast and efficient. As standard, GROHE offers a 5-year warranty on its entire sink portfolio.

GROHE Kitchen Colors Bring Colorful Highlights into the Kitchen

Thanks to the innovative PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) manufacturing process, GROHE brings color accents to the kitchen with selected faucets and sinks. The technology originates from the aerospace industry and has set a new standard for the quality of finishes: A finish that is three times harder compared to Chrome and ten times more resistant to scratches makes faucets and sinks not only look good, but also be capable to withstand the toughest everyday kitchen use. Consequently, consumers can create color accents to match their individual style. The K700U sink series with a basin depth of 20cm is available in the GROHE Colors Brushed Hard Graphite, Brushed Cool Sunrise and Brushed Warm Sunset which match perfectly with different faucet lines featuring brushed and polished finishes. A smaller, by no means less exclusive assortment of colors is available for the GROHE Blue and GROHE Red water systems, each of which adds a touch of color to the kitchen in Hard Graphite, Brushed Hard Graphite and Warm and Brushed Warm Sunset. The GROHE Kitchen Colors offer consumers almost unlimited combination possibilities in connection with the PerfectMatch of faucet and sink.

Made-to-Measure Waste Systems, Compatible with GROHE’s Water Systems

GROHE completes its full portfolio of solutions for the work area around the kitchen sink with new waste systems. Suitable for swinging doors and extricable door mounting in the cabinet underneath the sink, these are dimensioned to match the GROHE Blue and GROHE Red water systems. Running rails, frame and waste bins are ideally matched to the space available with GROHE’s water systems and leave them enough room, making free-standing waste bins that are impractical and often cumbersome for working in the kitchen a thing of the past. With the waste systems, the practical and functional work area of the kitchen sink remains fully intact and offers maximum convenience for your busy everyday life. Available for sink cabinets with a width of either 60 or 90cm, one, two or three waste containers can be used. Depending on the waste cabinet’s width, capacity combinations of 16 to a maximum of 40 litres are available.

For more information, please visit Grohe.com.

Follow us on our social media channels

Facebook (https://bit.ly/2S9Pohb),

Twitter (https://bit.ly/25UhEqW),

Instagram (https://bit.ly/2W6b54R) ,

LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/2RFYdUF)

YouTube (https://bit.ly/2S0xXn4).

About GROHE GROHE (Grohe.com) is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings and has a total of over 6,000 employees, 2,400 of which are based in Germany. GROHE has been part of the LIXIL Group Corporation since 2014. As an international brand, GROHE pursues the brand values of technology, quality, design and sustainability, seeking to offer the “Pure joy of water”. GROHE has been developing new product categories since its inception. This includes the GROHE Blue and Red water systems and the recently-introduced GROHE Sense water security system, which is an innovative component in the growth market of smart home technology. Innovation, design and development are closely aligned with one another and are enshrined in the German site as an integrated process. As a result, GROHE products carry the seal of quality “Made in Germany”. In the past ten years alone, more than 300 design and innovation awards as well as several top rankings at the German Sustainability Award have confirmed GROHE's success. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the German government’s CSR prize and was also featured in the renowned Fortune® magazine’s ranking of Top 50 that are “Changing the World”.

About LIXIL LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Over 70,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.