ePlus Cyber Security Summit to Bring Together Industry Expertise

Keynote Speaker Brian Krebs to Join Industry Panelists from Leading IT Organizations in King of Prussia, PA

HERNDON, Va., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that on Thursday, June 13, 2019, it will host the ePlus Technology Cyber Security Summit, a thought-provoking and collaborative event where security professionals will connect with their peers, exchange ideas and share subject matter expertise.



Bestselling author, Investigative Reporter and Cyber Security expert Brian Krebs will headline the event.

In today’s rapidly changing IT environment, organizations must be diligent about protecting themselves from evolving cyber threats. Making security pervasive across the entire IT landscape enables positive business outcomes and positions organizations for growth and success.

The ePlus Technology Cyber Security Summit was created to provide education, thought leadership and discussion around the security issues and solutions that exist in an increasingly sophisticated IT environment. The event will feature informative and engaging panel discussions designed to help professionals better leverage security to support their organizations, including how to:

Stop Disruptive Cyber Threats

Reduce Your Attack Surface and

Secure Multi-Cloud Workloads

Panels will be comprised of security industry professionals from leading IT organizations including Cisco, Gemalto, Gigamon, HPE Aruba, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Tenable and Trend Micro, and are designed to engage attendees around how to better utilize cyber security to achieve positive business outcomes.

/EIN News/ -- The ePlus Technology Cyber Security Summit will take place at the Sheraton Valley Forge Hotel in King of Prussia, PA. Additional details, including registration information, can be found by visiting the event website.

