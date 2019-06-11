DNA Brands Provides Shareholder Update

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – DNA Brands Inc. is pleased to provide a shareholder update on the progress of the company to date.

Recently, DNA Brands signed the very First Fleet Agreement with RideShare Rental (https://www.ridesharerental.com), in the State of Florida. DNA Brands is in a unique position for two reasons. To date, DNA Brands has been the first and only publicly traded company who has an agreement with RideShare Rental. Secondly, DNA Brands is the First Fleet Operator in the State of Florida.

About Rideshare Rental.com

RideShare Rental rents cars to rideshare drivers, it provides those drivers with insurance, and gives fleet operators a platform on which to rent their vehicles to the rideshare market. Their daily, weekly, and long-term rentals can be found in major cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Dallas, Baltimore, and now sunny South Florida. New locations are opening each month across the United States. RideShare Rental is headquartered at 6600 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.

RideShare Rentals most recent S-1 Registration statement filing can be found in the link below.

https://www.nasdaq.com/markets/ipos/filing.ashx?filingid=13005469

A TNP company (Transportation Network Provider), also referred to as a rideshare company, provides pre-arranged transportation services for compensation, through an internet-enabled application or digital platform, to connect passengers with drivers of vehicles for hire. TNP drivers become affiliates, who are then available to be dispatched through the TNP’s digital platform.

DNA Brands now fills a void in the TNP sector, by providing a fleet of vehicles for rent to drivers who lack qualified vehicles for dispatch, with providers such as Uber and Lyft. Recently, DNA held seminars with pre-screened drivers in South Florida. “The drivers who rent cars from DNA do not have to worry about getting insurance or maintenance, because all of this is done for them through a Fleet Insurance Provider. More importantly, drivers are helped and incentivised through the referral program, keeping them in the cars. They are continuously paid for any introduction of new drivers. Once drivers rent a car from our fleet, most stay in their respective cars, at a healthy retention rate of over 75%,” stated Howard Ullman President of DNA.

Currently, Uber serves over 60 countries (over 600 cities) and is growing month by month. Being the most popular ridesharing app in the world as of 2018, Uber has been used by 95 million people on a regular basis. By comparison, Lyft based out of San Francisco, California operates in over 600 cities in the US as well as in Canada.

As a result of its successful agreement with Rideshare Rental, to date DNA Brands has not only added more automobiles to its fleet, but for the first time since 2014, DNA Brands is producing consistent positive cash flow and revenue.

Management has also recently been in talks with several revenue generating CBD acquisition candidates, regarding the reformulation of its 2-Time Award Winning Energy Drink Line, DNA Energy.

The natural antioxidants associated with CBD (unlike THC marijuana) providing anti-inflammatory properties, have been purported to provide a variety of benefits to ailments such as:

Although CBD produces no psychoactive effects that makes one feel “high,” for those looking to relax and unwind, it is said to have a calming effect, helping relieve anxiety.

In addition, DNA Brands has recently updated its company website, better reflecting the direction and focus of the company. You can visit the DNA Brands company website at www.dnabrandsinc.com. Periodically, DNA Brands will be looking to add more content to keep its website informative, relevant, and up-to-date.

“Now that the company is producing organic revenue, we can focus on forming more strategic alliances and partnerships, in accelerating industries. Stay tuned for further company developments. At the moment, with less than 20 Million shares in the Float (public hands), we are expecting productive matters to materialize in the near future,” stated CEO Adrian McKenzie.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements that are "Forward-Looking" in nature (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All Statements regarding the Company's financial position, potential, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations are Forward-Looking statements. Many of these statements contain words such as "goal," "aims," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "would," "exceed," "should," "steady," "plan," "potential," "dramatic," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify Forward-Looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a Forward-Looking statements. Because Forward -Looking statements involve future risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot predict the actual effect these factors will have on its results and many of the factors and their effects are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely too heavily on these forward-looking statements.

Adrian McKenzie DNA Brands Inc. CEO info@dnabrandsinc.com (954) 368-3272



