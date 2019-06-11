Voleo Joins Google’s Digital Strategy Program to Drive User Acquisition

VANCOUVER, Canada, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TRAD: TSX-V) (“Voleo”, the “Company”), is pleased to announce the Company will participate in Google’s Digital Strategy program to scale and accelerate user acquisition and growth on Voleo’s social trading application.

The Google Digital Strategy Program is an initiative that aims to optimize selected start-up companies’ marketing spend by expanding advertising in various targeted categories.

Voleo is extremely pleased to report it has met all qualifications necessary to commence working alongside Google and will be able to leverage their platform and analytics to better connect with Voleo’s target audience.

Voleo will execute a series of campaigns using Universal App Campaigns which serves on Ad Mob, Google Play, Search, Google Display Network and YouTube. See Voleo’s first video teaser at: https://youtu.be/KwvloSunXmA .

“Investing in user acquisition is our top priority in 2019 as we expand our marketing efforts,” commented Thomas Beattie, CEO of Voleo. “Traditional investing options are not meeting consumers’ needs and we believe Voleo provides an experience that empowers people to invest together. We are focused on delivering purposeful campaigns that will help users understand our platform and the benefits our social investing hub offers.”

Voleo’s platform is designed for the modern investment club and individual investor, allowing users to create groups with those in their social network, share and collaborate on investment ideas and democratically decide on trades. The app combines the benefits of low-cost digital investing with a community experience that offers performance tracking, educational tools and customization features. Voleo’s app is specifically catered towards a younger generation of investors seeking digital wealth management tools.

Voleo also announces that further to its press release of May 28, 2019, in connection with the closing of the reverse takeover transaction it will issue an additional 22,780 common shares. These shares are being issued to a registered investment dealer as part of a finder’s fee for a private placement that was conducted by Voleo, Inc. prior to closing. The investment dealer was entitled to receive shares of Voleo, Inc. which have now converted into shares of the Company.

About Voleo Trading Systems Inc.

Voleo is a mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is being white-labeled by major financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage, retain and acquire retail customers.

For more information on Voleo, please visit our Investor Relations website at ir.myvoleo.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE VOLEO BOARD

“Thomas Beattie”

Chief Executive Officer

Voleo is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the technology, resource, aviation, and sectors.

