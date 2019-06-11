Jamie Lee Talks About Life After WPLJ-FM Goes Dark

One of New York City’s most iconic radio station stops broadcasting, opening new paths for radio hosts; DJ Jamie Lee is now a broadcaster-turned-hypnotherapist

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 31st, after 48 years, one of New York City’s most iconic radio stations aired their last broadcast. The station known to many simply as “PLJ” went silent and now resides in the annals of broadcasting history. For one of their hosts, Jamie Lee, whose real name is Sandy Ames, radio opened the doors to pursue ventures as an entrepreneur and a hypnotherapist .



/EIN News/ -- While her hosting duties may have ended at PLJ, New Yorkers will still be able to listen to “Jamie” on another station, 106.7 Lite FM. Her career as a DJ will be only a part-time basis, as she has been able to cultivate other passions – as a highly-sought after hypnotherapist, as well as an entrepreneur. She has created viral video content for SkyFloat , with over one million views in 24 hours.

This new path has led her to start an audible book series on hypnosis mediation, with two available so far. Both launched as #1 best-sellers on Amazon in their category. Her audible books are titled: SLEEP NOW! Self Hypnosis Meditation. Get to Sleep in Under 14 Minutes! and No Excuses! 4 Minute Morning Meditation: Regain Your Calm, Self-Confidence, Vitality, and Purpose. In Just 4 Minutes a Day. No Excuses!

“Life happens. I’m a mom and a hypnotherapist now. Radio is in my blood. My heart, my soul. Just look at all the living legends who came back to PLJ for one last goodbye! I think I want to tattoo those goosebumps on my arms! I’m still on the air part-time at Lite fm, and love it,” said Ames.

For more information about Sandy’s hypnotherapy venture, visit: SandyAmesHypnotherapy.com .

If you would like more information about SkyFloat, visit: https://www.skyfloatx.com/

About Sandy Ames

Sandy Ames is a Certified Hypnotherapist from the only fully accredited Hypnotherapy school in the United States, The Hypnosis Motivation Institute (HMI). Additionally, she is a graduate of The Florida State University, with degrees and honors in both Psychology and Communication. Featured on NBC’s Today Show, Sandy is a specialist in Public Speaking and Healthy Lifestyle issues. She has an extensive background in Corporate engagements, ranging from Marketing through hypnotic techniques, to Meditation presentations. She’s got a three-decade career in Broadcast, spanning from Voice Overs for national campaigns, to hosting Radio and Television shows.

In the corporate world, she has led communication trainings, as well as created content for companies and their marketing teams. See SkyFloatX.com . Her SkyFloat videos have gone viral, with over a million views in 24 hours. Currently, Sandy can be heard on iHeartRadio’s WLTW, 106.7 Lite fm, as the voice of Jamie Lee. Prior to Lite fm, Sandy (as Jamie Lee) was on New York City’s 95.5 WPLJ for 15 years, and hosted TVLand’s “100 Best Places You’ve Never Been” television show. Sandy created the first of its kind Hypnosis and Yoga program. She’s also a mom, living on the Upper West Side.

