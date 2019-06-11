OncoCyte to be Added to the Russell 2000®, 3000® and Microcap Indexes

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a developer of novel, non-invasive tests for the early detection of lung cancer, today announced that the company will be added to the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap Indexes, effective when the U.S. markets open on July 1, 2019. The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index. Membership in the index is effective until the Index’s next annual reconstitution and also results in inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

“We are pleased to be joining these three Russell indexes,” commented William Annett, President and CEO of OncoCyte. “This is an important achievement that reflects our progress with the DetermaVu™ liquid biopsy test and our team’s hard work. We believe the inclusion in these indexes is a great opportunity to create value for our shareholders by generating added visibility and enhancing exposure to investors.”

Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About DetermaVu™

DetermaVu™ is being developed as an intermediate step to confirm the absence of cancer between imaging modalities (LDCTs) detecting suspicious lung nodules and downstream invasive procedures that determine if the nodules are malignant. OncoCyte estimates that a $2 billion to $4.7 billion annual market could develop in the U.S. for its confirmatory lung cancer liquid biopsy test, depending on the scope of physician utilization, market penetration and reimbursable pricing.

DetermaVu™ has the potential to dramatically reduce U.S. healthcare costs by billions of dollars each year by eliminating unnecessary biopsies, which, according to a study of Medicare data by an independent health economics firm, cost on average $14,634 each. In addition, DetermaVu™ has the potential to provide great benefit to patients by avoiding invasive tissue biopsies and the complications that arise in up to 24% of those procedures, and deaths that occur in up to 1% of cases.

DetermaVu™ is a trademark of OncoCyte Corporation

About OncoCyte Corporation

OncoCyte is focused on the development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive blood (“liquid biopsy”) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. Early detection of cancer can improve health outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and improve patients’ quality of life. Liquid biopsy diagnostic tests like those OncoCyte is developing may reduce the need for costlier and riskier diagnostic procedures such as invasive biopsy procedures. OncoCyte is focusing its efforts on developing DetermaVu™ as a non-invasive confirmatory diagnostic test for lung cancer. DetermaVu™ is being developed using proprietary sets of genetic and protein molecular markers to detect the presence of lung cancer. OncoCyte also plans to conduct research to identify additional molecular markers, acquire or license markers and related technology, and develop cancer tests based on those markers.

OncoCyte Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to the implementation and results of research, development, clinical trials and studies, commercialization plans, future financial and/or operating results, and future opportunities for OncoCyte, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of our third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights, and the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients’ use of any diagnostic tests we commercialize. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of OncoCyte, particularly those mentioned in the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements found in OncoCyte’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. OncoCyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

