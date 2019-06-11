Danforth Advisors Announces Promotions to Leadership Team

WALTHAM, Mass., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, the life science industry’s leading resource for operational accounting, finance support, CFO services and strategic advisory, today announced the promotion of two of its consultants, Heather Kiessling (New York) and Lance Thibault (New England), to the position of Managing Director. The firm’s leadership team now spans six regions and additional top-level guidance in specialty service areas, such as technical accounting and IPO readiness.



/EIN News/ -- Heather joined Danforth in 2015 with nearly 25 years of experience spanning private and public, start-up and later-stage organizations in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. She has led the firm’s operations in the New York metropolitan region since 2017, becoming an integral advisor to more than 10 emerging companies in this fast-growing life science cluster.

Lance joined Danforth in 2014, bringing over 25 years of experience as a life science CFO and senior executive. He has supported more than 20 Danforth clients as an interim CFO and C-level advisor, including extensive experience in the areas of IPO preparation, execution and post-public SEC compliance. Lance’s prior experience as a public company CFO and capital markets advisor with PriceWaterhouseCoopers affords him a broad skill set and range of experience.

“We have worked hard since inception to build an exceptional consulting team with expertise at all phases of the life science corporate life cycle,” said Gregg Beloff, Co-founder and Managing Director, Danforth Advisors. “With these well-deserved promotions, Heather and Lance join a leadership team with the credentials to lead and advise life science companies from the inception stage through liquidity and beyond as public companies.”

About Danforth Advisors

Danforth is the financial backbone to hundreds of life science companies, providing integrated and scalable consulting teams ranging from staff accountant through CFO. The company’s services span the full breadth of a finance organization’s needs, whether short or long term, including accounting and operational finance support, capital raising, financial planning and analysis, IPO preparation and post-public SEC compliance. Founded in 2011, Danforth has been a strategic and trusted thought partner to more than 400 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate life cycle. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts with additional operations in the emerging life science clusters of metropolitan New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Colorado and Texas. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.

