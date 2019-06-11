Enteral Feeding Devices Market, 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteral Feeding Devices: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Enteral Feeding Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Product Categories:

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Nasogastric Tubes

Others

The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ALCOR Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Amsino International, Inc. (USA)

Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (USA)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

Caesarea Medical Electronics Ltd. (Germany)

Cook Medical, Inc. (USA)

CONMED Corporation (USA)

Fresenius KABI AG (Germany)

Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)

Medela LLC (USA)

Medtronic plc (USA)

Moog, Inc. (USA)

Nestl Health Science S.A (Switzerland)

Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition (The Netherlands)

VYGON SA (France)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Enteral Feeding Devices: Providing Nutrition, Hydration and Medication through Enteral Route

Need to Provide Assisted Nutritional Support to Patients Drives Growth in the Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Developed Markets Continue to Lead the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Market Gains

Enteral Feeding Pumps: The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Category

Technological Advancements Spearheading Growth

Unique Enteral Feeding Connectors to Reduce Risk of Tubing Misconnections

IDC Develops Innovative Enteral Feeding Device

Fidmi Medical Develops New Low-Profile PEG Device

The BUDDY Button: A Low-Profile Gastrostomy Device for Reliable Transabdominal Fixation

Regulations Promote Adoption of Premium-Priced Safety Devices

ISO 80369 Standards for Small-Bore Connector

ENFit

The New ISO Standard Enteral Feeding Connecting System

Replacements Offer Potential Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Select Enteral Feeding Pumps Available in the Market

Multinationals Target Emerging Markets

The New Hotspots for Growth



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth

Aging Demographics to Propel Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Global Aging Population Statistics

Opportunity Indicators

Rising Incidence of Cancer and Central Nervous System Diseases Foster Growth

Growing Number of Pediatric Crohn's Disease Patients Fuels Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Rising Number of Premature Births: Rising Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Preterm Birth Statistics from WHO

Diabetes Mellitus: A Chronic Condition Driving Demand for Enteral Feeding Devices

Global Diabetic Statistics

Opportunity Indicators

Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for Enteral Feeding Devices Market

A Peek at Global HIV Statistics

Shift towards Home-based Enteral Therapy to Fuel Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Favorable Clinical Findings Strengthen Market Prospects for Enteral Nutrition

Preference for Enteral Therapy over Parenteral Nutrition Bodes Well for Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Advantages and Disadvantages of Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition Therapy in Treatment of Adult Malnutrition Presents Growth Opportunities

Sustained Adoption of Low-Profile Feeding Tubes Fuels Growth

MIC-KEY Low-Profile Gastrostomy Feeding Tube Leads the Market

Studies State Feeding Tubes Place Pediatric Patients at Risk of Stomach Fistulas

ASPEN Advices against Use of Gastrostomy Tubes for Near End- of-Life Patients

Electromagnetic Placement Device for Enteral Feeding Tubes Lowers Financial Burden and Nursing Times



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Enteral Nutrition: An Introduction

Introduction to Enteral Feeding (Tube Feeding)

Various Types of Tube Feeding

Enteral Feeding Devices: An Overview

1. Enteral Feeding Pumps

2. Nasogastric Tube

Advantages and Disadvantages of Nasogastric Tube Placement

3. Others

Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Kits

Giving Sets

Gastrostomy Tube or G-Tubes

Low-Profile Gastrostomy Devices

Enteral Formulas

What Constitutes Enteral Nutrition Diets?

Home-Made Diets

Commercial Enteral Formulas

Elemental Formulas

Oligomeric Formulas

Polymeric Formulas

Special Formulas

Pulmonary Formulas

Liver Formulas

Renal Formulas

Diabetes Formulas

Gastrointestinal Dysfunction Formulas

Immuno-modulatory Formulas

Contraindications to Enteral Feeding

Complications of Enteral Feeding

Complications Associated with Enteral Tube Feeding



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Halyard Health Launches Halyard* Enteral Drainage System

Medela Bags FDA Marketing Approval for ENFit Low Dose Tip Enteral Syringes

Trovita Receives FDA Clearance SAFE-T FEED Device

Vygon Introduces easymoov6 Enteral Feeding Pump

Baxter Introduces ENFit Syringe and Accessory Line

Dale Medical Unveils ACE Connector with Upgraded Features

NeoMed Obtains FDA Approval for NeoConnect Low Dose Tip (LDT) Oral/Enteral ENFit* Syringes

AMSL and Medicina Introduce ENFit ISO Enteral Feeding System in Australia

Halyard Launches Upgraded MIC* PEG Feeding Tube Kit



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

BD to Acquire Bard

Medtronic to Divest Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency Businesses to Cardinal Health

Halyard to Take Over CORPAK MedSystems

Medline Acquires Nestle's Compat Range of Pumps and Administration Sets

Medtronic Takes over Covidien



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 40)

The United States (23)

Europe (13) France (2) Germany (2) The United Kingdom (5) Rest of Europe (4)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

Middle East (1)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3gyskz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

