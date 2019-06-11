SAP delivers an intelligent enterprise vision to close the experience gap

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While most businesses talk about delivering on customers’ expectations, many are not fully employing the knowledge and tools that would help them to deliver the ultimate customer experience and take their companies to the next level.



According to SAP, it’s time for firms to abandon this outdated and inefficient approach and adopt an ‘intelligent enterprise’ model instead. As detailed in an exclusive article for The New Economy, to operate intelligently, companies need to not only modernise their operations, but also improve experiences, and that requires a focus on the use of operational and experience data. According to Mala Anand, President of Intelligent Enterprise Solutions and Industries at SAP, “How well companies perform in the experience economy depends on how well companies know their customers and how connected that is to their business.”

Through its portfolio of enterprise software, SAP can provide businesses with the digital solutions they need to collect, analyse and innovate using company-wide data, with artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain technologies embedded throughout.

Taking a holistic approach allows firms to deploy new technologies more effectively. The digital transformation journey should always begin with a company defining and prioritising business outcomes across the entire business, with customer experience being key. “We [at SAP] look at experience management as an integrated and seamless end-to-end business process enabled by intelligent technologies across all of our systems,” said Thomas Saueressig, President of SAP Product Engineering.

SAP will showcase how employing an intelligent enterprise strategy can help businesses in the experience economy at this year’s AI Summit, held in London on June 12 and 13.

For more about SAP and how you can turn your business into an intelligent enterprise, check out the latest edition of The New Economy, available in print, on tablet and online now:

www.theneweconomy.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION

World News Media

Elizabeth Matsangou

Editorial Department

+44 (0)20 7553 4162

elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.