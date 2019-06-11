/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe IoT Sensor Market to 2027 - Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Connectivity Type; and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe IoT Sensor market accounted for US$ 2,304.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 17,158.7 Mn in 2027.



Factors including continuous development in consumer electronics are driving the Europe IoT Sensor market. With the rising demand for smartphone, laptops, tablets, smart watches, and other consumer electronic products have also intrigued the manufacturing industry to increase its production capacity. In the current scenario, various consumer electronic devices are used by consumers across the globe for a plethora of tasks.



Consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, music players, etc. have become an integral part of consumers' lives. In the continually advancing consumer electronics industry, the consumers are expecting more powerful, fast, and smart devices. While substantial innovation was brought in the industry with the enablement of IoT over the past decades, the technology roadblocks have prevented it from scaling further. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the Europe IoT Sensor market.



The Europe IoT Sensor market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the Europe IoT Sensor market further. For instance, A stable political climate leads to a few policies and regulatory changes in the European region. Policies in this region are beneficial for the growth of the business which is one of the reasons behind the development of the automotive industry, IT industry, and SMEs in Europe.



The policies in Europe are certainly favorable for the growth of the software-defined networking market owing to the growing industrialization in the provinces, which includes the development of IT, automotive and several other small and medium enterprises. These initiative provide various benefits to the IoT Sensor manufacturing companies located in the region. These initiatives are implemented to enhance the technologies that positively impact on the Europe IoT Sensor market.



These initiative provide various benefits to the IoT Sensor based companies located in the region; thus, increasing the growth of Europe IoT Sensor markets. This is further expected to provide the Europe IoT Sensor market players to cope up with the rapidly transforming industrial requirement. This initiative offers multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of Europe IoT Sensor market.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1. Introduction



Part 2. Europe IoT Sensor Market - Key Takeaways



Part 3. Research Methodology



Part 4. Europe IoT Sensor Market Landscape



Part 5. Europe IoT Sensor Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Continuous Development In Consumer Electronics

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Mounting Security Concerns

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Introduction Of Connected Cars

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



Part 6. IoT Sensor - Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe IoT Sensor Market Overview

6.2 Europe IoT Sensor Market Forecast And Analysis



Part 7. Europe IoT Sensor Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe IoT Sensor Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Temperature Sensor

7.4 Light Sensor

7.5 Pressure Sensor

7.6 Chemical Sensor

7.7 Motion Sensor

7.8 Others



Part 8. Europe IoT Sensor Market Analysis - By Connectivity Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe IoT Sensor Market, By Connectivity Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Wired

8.4 Wireless



Part 9. Europe IoT Sensor Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe IoT Sensor Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Building Automation

9.5 Consumer Electronics

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 Industrial

9.8 Retail

9.9 Others



Part 10. Europe IoT Sensors Market - Country Analysis



Part 11. Industry Landscape



Part 12. Europe IoT Sensor Market - Key Company Profiles





Analog Devices, Inc.

ARM Holdings PLC

Broadcom, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

