TerrAvion Announces Data Integration With Farmbox

The Integration Allows Farmbox Users To Seamlessly Access TerrAvion High-Resolution Aerial Imagery in their Farmbox account

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAvion is excited to be integrated with the Farmbox platform, the largest farm management platform in Brazil. This integration gives growers effortless access to TerrAvion’s high-resolution aerial imagery to support the actions they take based on information in the Farmbox platform. Farmbox’s platform fuels farm improvements by encouraging a holistic, full-systems approach to agronomic planning that allows users to benefit from the historical field and product performance, and share data electronically to ensure everyone is working from the same page.



/EIN News/ -- “When you bring together Farmbox’ platform and the world’s leading high-resolution aerial imagery provider, farmers win through greater precision to support agronomic decisions,” says Pericles Briante, Regional Vice President Brazil of TerrAvion. “We are proud to partner with Farmbox to help enable our customers with critical insights needed to promote sustainable farming and optimize crop yields.”

“TerrAvion low-cost, high-resolution imagery complements our platform in that it will help our customers manage their farms and inputs more efficiently,” Checkplant CEO André Guerreiro Cantarelli said. “Being able to monitor your fields effortless through high-resolution imagery, helps the industry streamline inputs while saving expenses and increasing productivity simultaneously.”

Farmbox is a unique farm management platform that helps farmers improve efficiency and profitability through better management of their operations. Through its own application that can work offline in the field, farmers can make decisions with greater precision and agility. Specifically, the company provides a robust field scouting tool that helps farmers save time and improve the quality of their harvest with real-time management of crop threats and easy management of work orders to enable quick action before yield is impacted.

About TerrAvion: TerrAvion helps farms take a high­tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud­based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

About Checkplant: Checkplant has developed software solutions and technologies, such as Farmbox, for the agricultural sector since its foundation in 2003. Farmbox is one to their newest products that started with a strong focus on identifying and georeferencing the first occurrences of insect pests in the crop and measures the densities of the infestations with greater accuracy before expanding into a whole farm management system. For more information, visit www.farmbox.com.br or follow @Farmboxapp.

