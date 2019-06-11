Datametrex Secures $850,000 Contract

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that it has secured a contract for approximately $850,000 CAD for a large International conglomerate that has U$11.5M asset through its relationship with Comas Co., a sister company of Daewoo Information Systems Co., both of which are owned by the Metanet Company. This initial contract is for 5 divisions of the 22 divisions within the conglomerate. The $850,000 is effective immediately until February 2020, and will be paid in 5 installments.

“This is a fantastic win for the Company. We initially began working with Comas and the Metanet Company back in March of 2018. It takes time to close sales with multinational companies but the wait is worth it. Our strategy of “land and expand” is working and we look forward to sharing additional contracts through this relationship,” says Andrew Ryu, Chairman and CEO.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

