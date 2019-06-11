Patient Access Solutions Inc. Adding Location on Long Island, NY

/EIN News/ -- COMMACK, NY, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare industry, is proud to announce it is expanding its business and adding a location in Woodbury, NY.



The practice will focus on Aesthetic Medicine and will be supervised by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joelle Vital. The location will offer the following services as part of its offering:

· Dermal Fillers & Injectables

· Latisse

· Laser Treatments

· Lip Augmentation

· Micro-needling

· Profound Skin Tightening

· Stem Cell Treatments

· IV Therapy

Dr. Donald Chiappetta, COO, stated, “Our focus as an organization continues to be driven by coordinating excellent care with a profitable business. Our clientele has requested these types of services and we are responding to those requests by adding a facility in Woodbury, NY. This location was selected for several reasons which included population density, average income, and support for these types of services.”

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

info@pashealth.com



