Global Carbon Nanotubes Markets, 2018-2019 & 2019-2030

Dublin, June 11, 2019



Market volume for SWCNTs will increase in the coming years due to multi-volume production methods coming on stream and reduction in price. This will allow for penetration in high volume markets such as polymer composites, coatings, rubber and tires, batteries, construction materials, power cables and plastics.

Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)-enhanced products are commercially available. MWCNT arrays, sheers, flakes, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, power cables, batteries, polymer composites, coatings, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine.



However, the market for MWCNTs has witnessed a decline in large-scale production. In 2012, Showa Denko closed the world's biggest MWCNT synthesis plant with capacity of 400 tonnes. In 2013, Bayer Material Science also announced the closure of its MWCNT production. In 2016, Hanwha Nanotech Co., Ltd. closed its MWCNT capacity. A planned MWCNT production capacity increase by Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. has been postponed indefinitely.



Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices.



Report contents:

Global production capacities for MWCNTS and SWCNTs, historical and forecast to 2030.

Current and future products.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for carbon nanotubes including potential revenues, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

Market analysis-Carbon nanotubes in: 3D printing. Adhesives. Aerospace and aviation. Automotive. Coatings. Composites. Electronics (Flexible electronics, conductive films and displays; conductive inks; transistors, integrated circuites; memory devices; photonics) Energy storage, conversion and exploration (Batteries, supercapacitors, photovoltaics, fuel cells and hydrogen storage) Filtration and separation. Life sciences and medical. Power cables. Lubricants. Oil and gas. Rubber and tires. Sensors. Smart textiles and apparel.

Precise analysis of opportunities, by applications.

In-depth company profiles of over 100 producers and product developers.

Predictions for key growth areas and opportunities.

Analysis of the market for boron nitride nantotubes.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Exceptional properties

2.2 Market developments 2018-2019

2.3 Products and applications

2.4 SWCNTs

2.4.1 Market developments 2018-2019

2.5 Competition from graphene

2.6 Production

2.6.1 Multi-walled carbon nanotube (MWCNT) production

2.6.2 Single-walled nanotube (SWCNT) production

2.6.3 Boron nitride nanotubes (BNNT) production

2.7 Global demand for carbon nanotubes, HISTORICAL AND FORECAST TO 2030

2.7.1 MWCNTs

2.7.2 SWCNTs

2.7.3 Current products

2.7.4 Future products

2.8 Market drivers and trends

2.9 Market and production challenges



3 Introduction

3.1 Properties of nanomaterials

3.2 Categorization

3.3 CARBON NANOTUBES

3.3.1 Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)

3.3.2 Single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNT)

3.3.3 Comparison between MWCNTs and SWCNTs

3.3.4 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)

3.3.5 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)

3.4 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)

3.5 Carbon Onions

3.6 Fullerenes

3.7 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)



4 Carbon Nanotube Synthesis



5 Carbon Nanotubes Market Structure



6 Regulations and Standards



7 Carbon Nanotubes Patents



8 Carbon Nanotubes Technology Readiness Level



9 Carbon Nanotubes End User Market Segment Analysis

9.1 The market for MWCNTs

9.1.1 MWCNT producer production capacities

9.2 The market for SWCNTs

9.2.1 SWCNT producer production capacities

9.3 Regional demand for carbon nanotubes

9.4 Main MWCNT producers

9.5 Price of carbon nanotubes-MWCNTs, SWCNTs and FWNTs

9.5.1 MWCNTs

9.5.2 SWCNTs

9.6 Applications



10 End User Market Analysis for Carbon Nanotubes

10.1 3D Printing

10.1.1 Market Drivers and Trends

10.1.2 Applications

10.1.2.1 3D Printing Filaments

10.2 Adhesives

10.2.1 Market Drivers and Trends

10.2.2 Applications

10.2.2.1 Conductive Adhesives

10.2.2.2 Thermal Management Adhesives

10.3 Aerospace and Aviation

10.3.1 Market Drivers and Trends

10.3.2 Applications

10.3.2.1 Composites

10.3.2.2 Coatings

10.4 Automotive

10.4.1 Market Driver and Trends

10.4.2 Applications

10.4.2.1 Composites

10.4.2.2 Thermally Conductive Additives

10.4.2.3 Tires

10.4.2.4 Heat Dissipation In Electric Vehicles

10.4.2.5 In-Vehicle and Seat Heaters

10.5 Coatings

10.5.1 Market Drivers and Trends

10.5.2 Applications

10.5.3 Market Size and Opportunity

10.5.3.1 Thermal Barrier Coatings

10.5.3.2 Barrier Coatings

10.5.3.3 Anti-Microbial Coatings

10.5.3.4 De-Icing Or Anti-Icing Coatings

10.5.3.5 Abrasion and Wear Resistant Coatings

10.5.3.6 Anti-Corrosion Coatings

10.6 Composites

10.6.1 Market Drivers and Trends

10.6.2 Applications

10.6.2.1 Polymer Composites

10.6.2.2 Barrier Packaging

10.6.2.3 Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding

10.6.2.4 Wind Turbines

10.6.2.5 Ballistic Protection

10.7 Electronics

10.7.1 Flexible Electronics, Conductive Films and Displays

10.7.2 Conductive Inks

10.7.3 Transistors, Integrated Circuits and Other Components

10.7.4 Memory Devices

10.7.5 Photonics

10.8 Energy Storage and Conversion

10.8.1 Batteries

10.8.2 Supercapacitors

10.8.3 Photovoltaics

10.8.4 Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Storage

10.9 Filtration and Separation

10.9.1 Market Drivers and Trends

10.9.2 Applications

10.9.2.1 Water Filtration

10.9.2.2 Gas Separation

10.9.5 Product Developers

10.10 Life Sciences and Biomedical

10.10.1 Market Drivers and Trends

10.10.2 Applications

10.10.2.1 Implants

10.10.2.2 Tissue Engineering

10.10.2.3 Therapeutics

10.10.2.4 Biosensors

10.10.2.5 X-Ray Sources

10.10.2.6 Vaccine Development & Immunotherapy

10.11 Lubricants

10.11.1 Market Drivers and Trends

10.11.2 Applications

10.11.2.1 Lubricant Additives

10.12 Oil and Gas

10.12.1 Market Drivers and Trends

10.12.2 Applications

10.12.2.1 Sensing and Reservoir Management

10.12.2.2 Coatings

10.12.2.3 Drilling Fluids

10.12.2.4 Sorbent Materials

10.13 Rubber and Tires

10.13.1 Applications

10.13.1.1 Rubber Additives

10.13.1.2 Shape Memory Elastomers

10.13.1.3 Tire Additives

10.14 Sensors

10.14.1 Market Drivers and Trends

10.14.2 Applications

10.14.2.1 Biosensors

10.14.2.2 Gas Sensors

10.14.2.3 Infrared (Ir) Sensors

10.14.2.4 Pressure Sensors

10.14.2.5 Strain Sensors

10.15 Smart Textiles and Apparel

10.15.1 Market Drivers and Trends

10.15.2 Applications

10.15.2.1 Electrically Conductive Textiles

10.15.2.2 Flame Retardant Textiles

10.15.2.3 Wearable Sensors



11 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Company Profile (100 Company Profiles)



12 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Company Profiles (8 Company Profiles)



13 References



Companies Mentioned



Bayer Material Science

C2Sense

Carestream

Covestro

Enfucell

Hanwha Nanotech Co., Ltd.

Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

LG Innotek

Showa Denko

Suntech

TCNT

Veelo

