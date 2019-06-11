Global Cinema Industry Subscription 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cinema Industry Global Subscription" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Our core activity is researching developments in cinema markets across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. We follow growth in the multiplex sector, the continued penetration of digital projection and 3D, and watch how cinema admissions, ticket prices and box office are developing. We take an interest in audience demographics, and other revenue sources for cinemas such as refreshment sales and on-screen advertising.



Upstream we watch film industries to evaluate how far the future stream of product can support growth in the cinema sector. This focus is not confined to the Hollywood industry. Recent years have seen a trend towards film industries even in small countries achieving commercial success, while the film industries of others like France, Japan and Korea have long been hugely important.



We also research companies, especially financial data. Consolidation strategies are an ongoing feature of cinema industries, providing cinema chains with a source of growth and economies of scale to support further investment.



Each year we publish reports on the cinema markets of tens of nations. Some reports cover only one (for example, India), others film distribution territories (USA and Canada), and others geographical regions (Scandinavia). Sometimes we publish reports on specific issues (for example 3D). This research is available either as individual reports or in (discounted) annual subscription package.



ABOUT THE SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGE



Subscriptions run from January 31 to January 31. Subscribers get access to the entire research output during the period, including regular notifications of when new research becomes available. Subscribers can also access all current research at the time they subscribe. Thus subscribers signing up in February have immediate access to all the previous year's research as well as the next year's updates. As with all research, use is limited to staff at a single geographical location. Clients seeking licences covering multiple sites should contact us.



Global subscriptions guarantee a significant discount on the cost of research purchased separately.



Key Topics Covered:



Sample Table of Contents



CINEMA INDUSTRY MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA



CONTENTS



ISRAEL

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Cinema City International

Globus Group

New Lineo Cinemas

Forecasts



SOUTH AFRICA

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Ster-Kinekor

Nu Metro

CineCentre

Forecasts



TURKEY

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Mars Entertainment Group

Avsar Sinemalari

Forecasts



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Grand Cinemas

VOX Cinemas

Forecasts



LIST OF TABLES

Page



ISRAEL

Israeli Cinema Market 2007-2012

Releases 2007-2011

Cinema Screens 1990-2012

Companies

Leading Exhibitors July 2013

Cinema City International Admssions in Israel 2008-2012

Forecasts

Israel Market Forecasts 2012-2017



SOUTH AFRICA

South African Cinema Market 2007-2012

Top 20 Films 2012

Leading Distributors 2010-2012

Cinema Screens 1995-2013

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2011-2013

Forecasts

South Africa Market Forecasts 2012-2017



TURKEY

Turkish Cinema Market 2007-2012

Top 20 Films 2012

Cinema Screens 1995-2012

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2011-2012

Forecasts

Turkey Market Forecasts 2012-2017



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

United Arab Emirates Cinema Market 2007-2012

Cinema Screens 1995-2013

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2007-2013

Forecasts

United Arab Emirates Market Forecasts 2012-2017



For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85t2ac





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Film and Motion Picture



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.