Brewer Science Expands Printed Electronics Service Capabilities for Growing Market

Company to Host Free Sensors Expo Workshop on ‘Next Generation Sensing: Printed Sensors’ with Other Industry Leaders

ROLLA, Mo., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brewer Science, Inc. (BSI) today announced the expansion of its printed electronics program to incorporate service capabilities. These new services are categorized into three major core competencies: printing, electronics and software The new offerings will enable customers to take full advantage of BSI’s core competencies and expertise in printed electronics sensor systems for a variety of applications.



Brewer Science Provides Printing Services Using an Optoelectronic High Precision Four-Post Screen Printer with CCD Optical Alignment System





/EIN News/ -- Printing Services

BSI has a wide range of printing capabilities for flexible-hybrid electronics (FHE) and other printing needs. Its state-of-the-art equipment can accommodate both screen printing and spray coating. Additionally, the company can provide multilayer, front and back printing services with optical layer alignment for a variety of substrates and inks.

Electronics Services

As the FHE market grows and enables unique applications, the ability to produce these electronic components can be challenging. BSI has partnered with customers to provide solutions for both FHE and traditional printed circuit boards (PCBs). These turn-key, integrated FHE solutions services include flexible circuit board design, lay out, manufacturing, communications, firmware, and population; laser cutting and engraving; data transport and storage; device testing and consulting.

Software and Other Services

Since Brewer Science was founded in 1981, it has focused on developing and delivering the finest services and materials in the semiconductor industry. Having excelled in this capacity for nearly four decades, BSI has developed a large number of ancillary capabilities that, while world-class, have previously been solely focused on internal use. As of today, these capabilities are now available to customers, and include computer-aided design (CAD) schematics capture, PCB layout, laser cutting and engraving, and data transport and analysis.

“As a company, we’ve built much of our strength and reputation on innovation,” said Dan Brewer, Executive Director of Emerging Technology at Brewer Science. “Printed electronics is the latest arena in which we are applying our innovation leadership to greatly impact where technology is going and how it can benefit people from all walks of life.”

Sensors Expo

Brewer Science will be exhibiting and presenting at the Sensors Expo and Conference in San Jose, Calif., from June 25-27, 2019. Visit Booth 1422 at the San Jose Convention Center to learn more about these new printed electronics service capabilities. Additionally, BSI will host a free afternoon workshop at 1:00 p.m. on June 26 with other industry leaders focusing on ‘Next Generation Sensing: Printed Sensors.’ The presenters will delve into the current state of the printed sensors market, where it’s heading, and which applications will be the next to adopt this exciting technology.

About Brewer Science

Brewer Science is a global leader in developing and manufacturing next-generation materials and processes that foster the technology needed for tomorrow. Since 1981, we’ve expanded our technology portfolio within advanced lithography, advanced packaging, and printed electronics to enable cutting-edge microdevices and unique monitoring systems for industrial, environmental, and air applications. Our relationship-focused approach provides outcomes that facilitate and deliver critical information. Our headquarters are in Rolla, Missouri, with customer support throughout the world. We invite you to learn more about Brewer Science at www.brewerscience.com .

Company Contact:

Nicholas Skelton, Marketing Manager

Tel: (US) +1.573.364.0444, Ext. 1249

Email: nskelton@brewerscience.com

Media Contact:

Eric Lawson

Kiterocket

Tel: +1.480.276.9572

Email: elawson@kiterocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e08f208-5276-45a7-a094-225952734da3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.