8 Life-Saving Addiction Programs Receive Awards

Community Leaders Directly Affected by Opioid Crisis Recognized for Their Work

/EIN News/ -- Springfield, IL, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Addiction Policy Forum, a leading national nonprofit, is releasing the Illinois Innovations to Address Addiction, a spotlight on eight innovative programs addressing addiction and providing support for families and communities.



“Illinois saw more than 2700 overdose deaths last year but there is hope – this brain disorder can be treated and innovators on the front lines are breaking new ground to treat people struggling with substance use and support their families,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, founder of Addiction Policy Forum.

Cutting edge programs addressing addiction and the inspiring change-makers behind them will be honored at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (212 N 6th St, Springfield), Tuesday, June 11th, 12-2pm. Mike Nerheim, Lake County, Illinois State’s Attorney will be the Keynote Speaker.

Recognized programs include: Operation Snowball, which has 55 chapters in Illinois, A Way Out, the Safe Passage Initiative, the Positive Sobriety Institute at Northwestern University, Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities (TASC) Specialized Case Management Program, Family Recovery and Reunification Program, the Chicago Recovering Communities Coalition and the Moms and Babies program. See the full report here.

“Police officers are bringing people to treatment. Recovering doctors and nurses treat other medical professionals. Social workers help get afflicted parents to treatment, create safe homes and reunite with their children. Innovative responses to addiction are changing society for the good,” says Kimberly Clapp, Executive Vice President of Community Engagement at Addiction Policy Forum. “Addiction is a brain disorder and people from all walks of life are susceptible. This shift in understanding and approach is critical.”





# # #

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.







Casey Elliott Addiction Policy Forum 3128605353 celliott@addictionpolicy.org

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.