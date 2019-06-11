Item 9 Labs Corp. Receives Approval to Operate

Newly Expanded Arizona Cultivation Facility to Begin Production This Week

PHOENIX, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC: INLB) (“Item 9 Labs” or the “Company”), a leader in comfortable cannabis health solutions for the modern consumer, today announced its expanded Arizona cultivation and manufacturing facility has received state approval to operate. The custom 10,000 square-foot construction passed inspections on June 4th and will begin production this week.



/EIN News/ -- Several years of research and development went into analyzing the Company’s original cultivation site before expansion commenced in 2018. The new building features technology improvements in all areas of the grow process, including advanced irrigation, lighting, HVAC, and upgraded environmental controls.

“Our expanded Arizona facility will enable us to increase our cultivation and extraction production by approximately 150 percent, while maintaining a weekly harvest schedule,” stated Item 9 Labs CEO Sara Gullickson.

The Item 9 Labs Arizona facility now totals 20,000 square-feet consisting of 8 flower rooms, just over 1,000 square-feet of nursery space, an Extraction Laboratory, and an Infusion Kitchen for increased manufacturing capabilities.

“The completion of this project is a significant milestone for the organization,” commented COO Chris Wolven. “We were able to build our dream facility from the ground up, allowing us to expand on our award-winning quality products, grow our revenue, and onboard new talent.”

The improvements complete the second-phase of a three-tiered development initiative and continues Item 9 Labs’ strategic growth plan. The Company will hire approximately 20 new individuals to its operations force, as well as build its marketing, design, sales, and training teams.

Headquartered in Southern Arizona, Item 9 Labs is renowned for its award-winning flower, diverse concentrate products, and proprietary THC and CBD-derived delivery systems, including an Intra-Nasal device and Apollo Vape Pen and Pod System. The Company intends to manage cultivation, processing, distribution, and dispensary facilities in six to ten U.S. cannabis markets by the end of 2019.

For information visit Item9LabsCorp.com.



About Item 9 Labs Corp.:

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC: INLB) creates comfortable cannabis health solutions for the modern consumer. The Company is bringing best of industry practices to markets from coast to coast through cultivation and production, distinctive retail environments, licensing services, and diverse product suites catering to different medical cannabis demographics. Item 9 Labs Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with medical cannabis operations in multiple U.S. markets.

Item 9 Labs Corp.’s asset portfolio includes Dispensary Permits, Dispensary Templates, and Strive Life. These assets provide services specific to different stakeholder groups. Dispensary Permits is the Company’s consulting firm specializing in strategic license application and compliance. Dispensary Templates, a subdivision of the firm, is a technology platform with an extensive digital library of licensing and business planning resources. Strive Life is a turnkey dispensary model for the retail sector, elevating the patient experience with consistent and superior service, high-end design, and precision-tested products. It is currently being implemented in Arizona and North Dakota.

In addition, Item 9 Labs Corp. is advancing the industry with its dynamic product suites. The Company has created complementary brands Item 9 Labs and Strive Wellness to channel consumer diversity. Propriety delivery platforms include the Apollo Vape and Pod system, as well as a pioneering intra-nasal device. The Company has received multiple accolades for its medical-grade flower and concentrates.

Item 9 Labs Corp. intends to manage cultivation, processing, distribution, and dispensary operations in up to ten U.S. markets by the end of 2019. Current facilities include distribution and processing operations Strive Wellness of Ohio and Strive Wellness of Nevada, as well as dispensary Strive Life North Dakota.

For more information, visit Item 9 Labs Corp. at www.Item9labscorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Neko Catanzaro

Proven Media

Neko@provenmediaservices.com

(401) 484-4980

Investor Contact:

Jeffrey Rassás

Item 9 Labs Corp.

Jeffrey@item9labs.com

(602) 463-4246



