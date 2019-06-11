CGG Awarded Multi-Year Processing Contract by Equinor for Johan Sverdrup PRM Project

Subsurface Imaging, part of CGG’s Geoscience division, has been awarded a contract by Equinor for the processing of seismic data from the Johan Sverdrup Permanent Reservoir Monitoring (PRM) system in the North Sea. Managed out of CGG’s Oslo office and located inside Equinor’s offices in Stavanger, a dedicated team of CGG processing experts, working together with Equinor, will deliver high-quality time-lapse 4D images to the Johan Sverdrup asset team within days of acquisition. By analyzing these ‘snapshots’ of the reservoir during production, Equinor geoscientists will be able to optimize production management and hydrocarbon recovery.

The contract builds on CGG’s long-term PRM processing experience for Equinor and reinforces its position as the industry’s preferred PRM processing contractor. It will run from the second quarter of 2019 for an initial period of 31 months with the option of two three-year extensions.

CGG has processed the lion’s share of full-scale PRM projects conducted in the industry to date, including Equinor’s Snorre and Grane fields since 2013 and 2014 respectively. During that time, CGG has consistently delivered high-quality 4D seismic products, in very tight turnaround times, which have met or even exceeded client expectations.

CGG ( www.cgg.com ) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,100 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

