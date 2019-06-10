Castro and Flores Inspire Premier High School Graduates

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Congressman Joaquin Castro and Texas State Senator Pete Flores addressed Premier High School® graduates at the June 8 commencement. Premier High School - San Antonio East and Premier High School - San Antonio West, ResponsiveEd® schools, joined for the graduation ceremony along with one graduate from iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas, at Our Lady of the Lake University at 2 p.m.

Both legislators imparted words of wisdom to the graduates as they embark upon the next stage of their lives.

"In order to effect change and make a difference, you must get involved. Do not stand idly by," remarked Senator Flores. "Don't waste your life on mediocrity - spend your time doing something worthy and perform greatly."

"Believe in yourself and counter self-doubt,” echoed Congressman Castro. “Surround yourself with loved ones and those who believe in you and can lift you up. Know that people see things in you that you may not see in yourself."



Congressman Castro is the U.S. House of Representatives member from Texas’ 20th Congressional District and Texas Senator Flores represents District 19, the largest senate district in Texas. In total, 56 seniors graduated from San Antonio area credit-recovery Premier High Schools and one through the online Premier High School program offered through iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public charter schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools®, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope for students through educational options that promote a free society and cultivate moral and academic excellence. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

