Euro Note Souvenir Releases Three New Zero-Euro Banknotes In June 2019

0 Euro Banknote "Dublin" 0 Euro Banknote "Ireland" 0 Euro Banknote "Eire"

The New Banknotes Will Reshape The Way Tourists Bring Irish Souvenirs Home After A Refreshing Ireland-Trip

HEADFORD, GALWAY, IRELAND, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Euro Note Souvenir, Ltd. has proudly announced that it is releasing three new Irish 0 Euro banknotes in June 2019. The concept of souvenir notes is relatively new in Ireland and the 0 Euro banknotes create a lot of enthusiasm in other countries when taken as a gift. This is great news not only for the general public, but also for those who love to collect as a hobby. Moreover, this news will also benefit the tourism business as millions of tourists from around the world flock to Ireland each year.“We are proudly introducing this year a brand-new type of souvenir product for the tourism industry in Ireland that will be loved by tourists of all age groups and backgrounds”, said Peter Schneider, while talking about the brand new zero-euro notes. “Our company holds the exclusive license for the printing of these currency notes in Ireland, and we are aiming to become a trendsetter with this innovative new product”, he added. According to Schneider, these new souvenir banknotes are a beautiful souvenir and gift for tourists and enthusiasts.The 0 Euro banknote is a souvenir banknote printed by Oberthur Fiduciaire, a facility in France that also prints the real euro banknotes. The names of these three new banknotes are "Ireland", "Dublin" and "Eire". The “Dublin” Euro Souvenir banknote shows a collage of some of Dublin's most famous landmarks and visitor sites. It features the Dublin Castle, Ha'penny Bridge, Trinity College, Molly Malone, The Spire and the GPO.The “Ireland” souvenir banknote shows a collage of some of Ireland's most famous landmarks and visitor sites. It features the Blarney Castle, Giant's Causeway, Cliffs of Moher, a Round Tower and a Celtic cross. The “Eire” motif shows the image of a Celtic harp and a map of Ireland, some shamrocks and the mystic Trinity Knot. This remarkable new concept has become a bestseller in other countries and brings good revenue for tourism and visitor businesses. The company is currently welcoming resellers and distributors, while it also prints personalized or customized motifs for Irish businesses.For more information, please visit:



