‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ to Support DirectX Raytracing on PC, Powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E3 -- NVIDIA and Ubisoft today announced that NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ is the official graphics platform for Ubisoft’s upcoming 2020 release, Watch Dogs®: Legion.

Watch Dogs: Legion will use real-time ray tracing and other advanced NVIDIA gaming technologies to create stunning visuals in the highly anticipated third installment of the AAA, open world, action-adventure Watch Dogs franchise.

“Ubisoft goes to painstaking lengths to recreate the cities featured in their games, and ray tracing will add unprecedented depth to the look and feel of the London setting for Watch Dogs: Legion,” said Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA’s history of collaborating with Watch Dogs goes back to the beginning of the franchise, and we’re ready to wow PC gamers once again with ray tracing in the latest installment.”

Ray tracing is the advanced graphics technique used to give movies their ultra-realistic visual effects. NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs contain specialized processor cores designed specifically to accelerate ray tracing so the visual effects in games can be rendered in real time.

“Watch Dogs: Legion’s near-future London comes alive with a vibrance and realism that can only be achieved with ray tracing,” said Chris Early, vice president of Partnerships & Revenue at Ubisoft. “GeForce RTX is leading gaming into the future and is the perfect platform to focus on for Watch Dogs: Legion.”

Watch Dogs: Legion delivers a never-before-seen gameplay innovation that allows you to recruit and play as anyone you see in the iconic city of London. Every single character in the open world is playable, and everyone has a backstory, personality and skillset that will help you personalize your own unique team. Bring your characters online and join forces with friends to take back London in four-player co-op missions, end-game challenges and daily events. Welcome to the Resistance.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ‘s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Brian Burke

Global PR Principal, gaming technologies

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-512-401-4385

bburke@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: Watch Dogs: Legion supporting DirectX Raytracing and using NVIDIA gaming technologies; NVIDIA GeForce RTX being the official graphics platform for the third installment of the Watch Dogs series; the release date of Watch Dogs: Legion; ray tracing adding unprecedented depth to the settings in Watch Dogs: Legion; being ready to wow PC gamers with ray tracing; the benefits, performance and impact of NVIDIA’s technologies, including ray tracing and GeForce RTX GPUs; ray tracing bringing near-future London alive in Watch Dogs: Legion; GeForce RTX leading gaming into the future and being the perfect platform for Watch Dogs: Legion; and the features of Watch Dogs: Legion are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce and GeForce RTX are trademarks and/or registered trademark of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

© 2019 Ubisoft Entertainment. All rights reserved. Watch Dogs, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries.



