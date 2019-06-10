Technology Is A Strategic Investment In The Success Of Health & Human Provider Organizations – Free Executive Web Briefing

/EIN News/ --

Join Credible Behavioral Health Software & OPEN MINDS On June 18 at 1:00pm ET for a free web briefing on the 2018 Behavioral Health EHR Survey results and insight into the functionality for future success

OPEN MINDS has released the results of its annual 2018 Behavioral Health Electronic Health Record (EHR) Survey. The results of the survey show that most behavioral health provider organizations have fully implemented their EHR systems with the core functions of billing, scheduling, and service documentation. However, the changes in service delivery reimbursements and consumer expectations mean that provider organizations should be investing to expand and augment their technology systems to increase their competitive advantage for success with mergers/acquisitions, value-based contracting, and integrated care.

On June 18 at 1:00 pm ET, OPEN MINDS Senior Associate, Joseph P. Naughton-Travers, Ed.M. and Credible Behavioral Health Software Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew M. Dorman will review the 2018 Behavioral Health EHR Survey results via a free executive web briefing. Speakers will also offer insights into the importance of investing in technology in this value-based environment, and how expanding or augmenting current technology systems can increase competitive advantage.

During this 90-minute executive web briefing, attendees will discover:

Detailed results from the 2018 Behavioral Health EHR Survey

Strategic market trends related to EHR functionality and implementation

The importance of investing in EHR functionality to increase their competitive edge

To learn more about this executive web briefing, or to take advantage of the free online registration, please visit: https://www.openminds.com/event/investing-in-your-ehr-technology

All registrants will receive (at no charge and regardless of attendance) a recording of the webinar and an electronic copy of the presentation slides at its conclusion.

About Credible Behavioral Health Software

Relying on more than 18 years of partner feedback, innovations, and improvements, Credible is committed to improving the quality of care and lives in behavioral health for clients, families, providers, and management. A market leader in Behavioral Health Enterprise Software, Credible has partnered with over 435 Partner Agencies in 36 states. We provide secure, proven, easy-to-use software for clinic, community, residential, and mobile care providers.

Credible provides Behavioral Healthcare Enterprise software to the growing US Behavioral Health (Mental Health and Substance Abuse) market. A leading SaaS vendor, Credible’s Behavioral Health Electronic Health Record (EHR) is HIPAA compliant, Meaningful Use Stage 3 certified, and processing annually over $4,000,000,000 in Medicaid, Medicare, and insurance claims. Credible’s current functionality includes fully integrated clinical, scheduling, employee management, primary care, treatment planning, security, ePrescribing, eLabs, inpatient, mobile, reporting, and billing modules. Marketed as secure, proven, easy-to-use software for clinic, community, residential, and mobile care providers, Credible leads the industry in innovation and service.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national strategic advisory firm specializing in the sectors of the health and human service field, serving individuals with chronic conditions and complex support needs: mental health; addiction treatment; children and family services; intellectual and developmental disabilities; chronic disease management; long term care; social services; correctional health care; and juvenile justice.

Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 150+ associates believe by providing the latest market intelligence and management best practices to organizations serving the health and social support needs of the most vulnerable consumers, those organizations will be better able to provide efficient and effective services. Learn more at www.openminds.com/

