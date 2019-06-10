33 Genesis HealthCare Centers Earn 2019 Bronze National Quality Awards

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare, one of the largest post-acute care providers in the United States, today announced that 33 of its affiliated skilled nursing / senior living facilities were recognized as a 2019 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for their commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program, presented by the leading association in long term and post-acute care, honors association members across the country that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.



/EIN News/ -- The 33 Genesis affiliated centers receiving the Bronze honor are:

American River Care Center, Carmichael, CA

Brackenville Center, Hockessin, DE

Carbondale Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Carbondale, PA

Clipper Harbor, Portsmouth, NH

Cypress Cove Center, Muscle Shoals, AL

Edgehill Nursing and Rehab Center, Glenside, PA

Estrella Center, Avondale, AZ

Chesapeake Woods Center, Cambridge, MD

Golden Peaks Center, Fort Collins, CO

Governor's House, Simsbury, CT

Greenville Center, Greenville, RI

Keene Center, Keene, NH

Kensington Center, Elizabethtown, KY

Keystone Center, Leominster, MA

Kimberly Hall North, Windsor, CT

Lasell House @ Lasell Village, Auburndale, MA

Lehigh Center, Macungie, PA

Lehigh Commons, Macungie, PA

Lighthouse Nursing Care Center, Revere, MA

Mesa Christian Health & Rehabilitation Center, Mesa, AZ

Norriton Square Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Norristown, PA

Pheasant Wood Center, Peterborough, NH

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Lakewood, CO

PowerBack Rehabilitation, Lafayette, CO

Putnam Center, Hurricane, WV

Raleigh Center, Daniels, WV

Ridgewood Center, Ridgewood, NJ

Southern Ocean Center, Manahawkin, NJ

Springbrook Center, Westbrook, ME

Sunset Point, Clearwater, FL

The Guardian Center, Brockton, MA

Washington Terrace, Ogden, UT

Whiting Healthcare Center, Whiting, NJ

“We are proud of our 33 centers that have been honored for their commitment to improving quality,” said George V. Hager, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Genesis HealthCare. “These centers join more than 200 Genesis centers is reaching this great achievement. Working together to reach this milestone has made our team even better. We will not stop improving.”

The National Quality Award Program, established by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which also serves as the foundation for the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative. The Baldrige framework helps organizations among different business sectors improve organizational effectiveness and achieve strategy-driven performance.

The Award Program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained Examiners review each Bronze application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality Award, these centers may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Silver - Achievement in Quality Award criteria.

“I applaud Genesis HealthCare’s 33 Centers for taking this important step towards quality improvement,” said the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair Alana Wolfe. “I encourage each of them to continue on its path to achieving the highest of quality care.”

The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 70th Convention & Expo in Orlando, Florida, October 13-16, 2019.

_______________________________________________________________________

Genesis HealthCare is dedicated to improving the lives we touch through the delivery of high-quality healthcare and everyday compassion.

ABOUT GENESIS HEALTHCARE

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with more than 400 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 29 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to more than 1,200 healthcare providers in 46 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. For more information, please visit www.genesishcc.com.

ABOUT AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 13,700 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahca.org or www.ncal.org.

Contact: Lori Mayer

610-925-4138

Lori.Mayer@genesishcc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.