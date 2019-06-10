Stein Mart to Present at Oracle Retail Cross Talk 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) announced today that it will be presenting at Oracle Retail Cross Talk 2019 on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Representatives from Stein Mart’s Merchandise Planning and Information Technology management teams will be speaking about Stein Mart’s migration to Oracle Retail Merchandise Financial Planning Cloud Service which was done to support the company’s Omni-channel growth.



/EIN News/ -- The event brings together a global community of over 200 retail executives to share deep domain expertise and insights on technology that is core to their retail businesses. Cross Talk provides a unique and authentic networking forum where over 35 global retailers will share their success stories and lessons learned. The event will take place June 10-12, 2019 at the JW Marriott in Minneapolis, MN.

To learn more about the Oracle Retail Cross Talk 2019, visit https://www.oracle.com/industries/retail/cross-talk/.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers will love every day both in stores and online. The Company currently operates 283 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.steinmart.com.

For more information:

Linda L. Tasseff

Director, Investor Relations

(904) 858-2639

ltasseff@steinmart.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.