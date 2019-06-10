Halcón Resources Names Richard Little Chief Executive Officer

Houston, Texas, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halcón Resources, Inc. (“Halcón” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Richard Little Chief Executive Officer effective June 11, 2019. Mr. Little fills the CEO vacancy created in February. James Christmas will continue to serve as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Christmas commented, “We are fortunate to have someone of Richard Little’s caliber and experience join us to lead Halcón Resources during this critical time for our company. He brings a wealth of technical, operational and leadership experience.” Mr. Little is a petroleum engineer with 23 years’ experience in the energy business. He was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Ajax Resources, which grew significantly under his leadership and was sold to Diamondback Energy late last year. Richard started his career as a completions engineer with Haliburton Energy Service and prior to his tenure at Ajax held progressive roles in operations management with EP Energy and its predecessors. His experience includes reservoir, drilling, completions, production, and facilities management. His capital discipline, broad experience and leadership will play a vital role in capitalizing on Halcón’s significant base in the Permian Basin.

“I look forward to working with the Halcón Board and the rest of the Halcón team to grow significant shareholder value by driving operational efficiencies and improving overall program economics,” said Mr. Little. “I am excited about the future of Halcón and pleased to be a part of this team.”

The Company was assisted with this comprehensive and important executive search by Heidrick & Struggles.

About Halcón Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

/EIN News/ -- Contact:

Quentin Hicks

EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Halcón Resources

(303) 802-5541



