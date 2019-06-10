Geron to Webcast KOL Event on June 25, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today announced that the Company will webcast an event on June 25, 2019, featuring key opinion leaders (KOLs) who are authors of imetelstat data presentations being made at the 24th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA). The KOLs will reprise the presentations made at EHA, and Geron’s management team will provide an update regarding progress towards the Company’s 2019 objectives, including the opening of the planned Phase 3 portion of IMerge for screening and enrollment in the summer of 2019. The KOL event will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Uwe Platzbecker, M.D., Director, Medical Department I – Hematology and Cell Therapy, University of Leipzig Medical Center, Leipzig, Germany, will review efficacy and safety data presented at EHA from the Phase 2 portion of IMerge, the ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial of imetelstat in patients with lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Rami Komrokji, M.D., Clinical Director, Malignant Hematology Department Lead Clinical Investigator, Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, Florida, will review analyses presented at EHA of the overall survival (OS) data from relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis (MF) patients treated with 9.4 mg/kg of imetelstat in the IMbark Phase 2 clinical trial, compared to real-world data (RWD) from closely-matched MF patients who had discontinued treatment from a JAK inhibitor (JAKi) and were subsequently treated with best available therapy.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on Geron’s website, www.geron.com/investors/events . If you are unable to listen to the live event, an archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Imetelstat

Imetelstat is a novel, first-in-class telomerase inhibitor exclusively owned by Geron and being developed in hematologic myeloid malignancies. Early clinical data suggest imetelstat may have disease-modifying activity through the suppression of malignant progenitor cell clone proliferation, which allows potential recovery of normal hematopoiesis. Ongoing clinical studies of imetelstat include a Phase 2/3 trial, called IMerge, in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and a Phase 2 trial, called IMbark, in Intermediate-2 to High-risk myelofibrosis. Imetelstat received Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to lower risk MDS who are non-del(5q) and refractory or resistant to an erythroid stimulating agent.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements, include, without limitation, those regarding: (i) that the Phase 3 portion of IMerge is planned to open for screening and enrollment in the summer of 2019; (ii) that imetelstat may have disease-modifying activity; and (iii) other statements that are not historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: (i) whether the Company overcomes all the clinical, safety and efficacy, operational, technical, scientific, manufacturing and regulatory challenges to enable the opening of the planned Phase 3 portion of IMerge for screening and enrollment in the summer of 2019; (ii) whether regulatory authorities permit the further development of imetelstat on a timely basis, or at all, without any clinical holds; and (ii) whether imetelstat demonstrates disease-modifying activity. Additional information on the above risks and uncertainties and additional risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in Geron’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Risk Factors,” including Geron’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the facts and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements may change. Except as required by law, Geron disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future information, events or circumstances.

CONTACT:

Suzanne Messere

Investor and Media Relations

investor@geron.com

media@geron.com

CG Capital

877-889-1972



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.