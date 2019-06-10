Gray Announces New Management Roles for Tim Coles and Kathy Silk

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced that it has appointed Tim Coles as the new General Manager/General Sales Manager of WBKO(TV) (ABC/Fox) in Bowling Green, Kentucky (DMA 181).

For the past four years, Tim has served in the same role over Gray’s KMVT (CBS) and KSVT (Fox) in Twin Falls, Idaho (DMA 189). Prior to that, Tim spent 13 years as the Digital Sales Manager for Gray’s WKYT (CBS) in Lexington, Kentucky, and WYMT (CBS) in Hazard, Kentucky.

In light of Tim’s move back to Kentucky, Kathy Silk, who is the General Manager of Gray’s KNIN in Boise, Idaho, will also oversee the Twin Falls stations as their new General Manager. This dual role will allow for greater coordination and cooperation between our stations in these adjacent Idaho markets. Over the past 28 years, Kathy has made her mark in television sales, holding various sales management positions in a number of markets including Green Bay, Wausau, and Rapid City.

The appointments will be effective on June 15, 2019.

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets, including the number-one rated television station in 68 markets and the first or second highest rated television station in 87 markets. Gray’s television stations cover approximately 24 percent of US television households and broadcast approximately 400 separate programming streams, including nearly 150 affiliates of the CBS/NBC/ABC/FOX networks. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv .

