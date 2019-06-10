Microchip Technology to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading semiconductor supplier of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10:20 a.m. (Eastern Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Stifel, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com . In conjunction with this conference, Microchip will be posting a short presentation to its website at www.microchip.com/investors in the Supplemental Financial Information section.



/EIN News/ -- Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading semiconductor supplier of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, providing low-risk product development, lower total system cost and faster time to market for thousands of diverse customer applications worldwide. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah Wussler (480) 792-7373



