ACWA Comments on New Safe Drinking Water Funding Solution

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACWA Deputy Executive Director for Government Relations Cindy Tuck issued the following statement in response to the Conference Committee’s action on Sunday, June 9 to approve a safe drinking water solution:



“ACWA appreciates the leadership of the Governor, the Senate President pro Tem and the Speaker and the work of the Conference Committee on the Budget in solving a complex problem to ensure that all Californians have access to safe drinking water.”

“Many Legislators on both sides of the aisle played key roles in making this solution possible. ACWA strongly supports this solution and looks forward to its enactment.”

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.