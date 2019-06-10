RENNOVA HEALTH ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT JAMESTOWN MEDICAL CENTER

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rennova Health, Inc. (OTC: RNVA), (OTC: RNVAW) (“Rennova” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers that acquired Jellico Community Hospital, its third rural hospital in Tennessee, at the beginning of March 2019, announces the appointment of Michael Alexander, FACHE as Chief Executive Officer of Jamestown Medical Center, Inc. effective June 10, 2019.



Mr. Alexander is a highly accomplished and experienced Operations Executive specialized in hospital administration and healthcare operations. Prior to joining Rennova Health as CEO of its Jamestown hospital, Mr. Alexander spent 10 years as Hospital Administrator with Tanner Health Systems in Georgia, where he managed overall operations of a 25-bed joint commission-accredited Critical Access Hospital with over $98 million in revenue and over 22,000 ED visits per year.

Mr. Alexander has a B.S. in Psychology from Troy University, Troy, Alabama, and an M.S. in Community Counseling from Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael to the Rennova team,” said Seamus Lagan, CEO of Rennova Health, Inc. “His knowledge and experience in the rural hospital sector will ensure excellent leadership for our Jamestown hospital. Michael is originally from Dothan, AL and has spent a large portion of his career in Georgia. He now lives in East Tennessee and fully understands the needs and workings of a rural community.”

“I believe that Jamestown Medical Center can effectively serve the medical needs of our area in a manner that is professional and efficient” said Michael Alexander “and I look forward to applying my knowledge and experience to oversee the hospital through its current challenges and to provide the very best medical care possible to this community.”

Jamestown TN Medical Center, Inc. is an 85 bed facility of approximately 90,000 square feet on over eight acres of land, which offers a 24-hour Emergency Department with two spacious trauma bays and seven private exam rooms, inpatient and outpatient medical services and a Progressive Care Unit which provides telemetry services.

As has been publicized, CMS has decided to terminate the hospital from participation in the Medicare program effective June 12th. Every effort is currently being made to correct this matter in the immediate future. Rennova is committed to the citizens of the communities served, for the long term, and we look forward to sharing more positive actions in the coming months as we correct the current situation with CMS, invest in and provide additional services from the hospital.

About Rennova Health, Inc.

Rennova operates three rural hospitals and a physician’s office in Tennessee and a Rural Clinic in Kentucky, and provides industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. Through an ever-expanding group of strategic brands that work in unison to empower customers, we are creating the next generation of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.rennovahealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

