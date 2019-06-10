Ocwen Financial Announces Updates on Key Business Initiatives

Completes servicing loan transfer to Black Knight LoanSphere MSP and licensed entity merger of Ocwen Loan Servicing into PHH Mortgage Corporation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed the final phase of its loan transfer process and transition from REALServicing to the Black Knight LoanSphere® MSP platform (“MSP”). In total, the Company transferred approximately one million loans to the MSP platform. All loan transfers were executed after a significant amount of preparation, training, rigorous pre-boarding testing and customer communications.



/EIN News/ -- In addition to the loan transfers and system conversion to MSP, Ocwen completed the merger of its licensed legal entity, Ocwen Loan Servicing, into PHH Mortgage Corporation. As a result of the loan transfers and legal entity merger, Ocwen will now provide mortgage services through two primary brands: PHH Mortgage Corporation for forward servicing and lending, and Liberty Home Equity Solutions for reverse lending and servicing. The Company expects to evaluate future branding alternatives.

Glen A. Messina, President and CEO of Ocwen said, “The successful completion of the loan transfers and legal entity consolidation are the most important milestones in the PHH integration. Completion of these critical activities serves as a catalyst for continued growth and process improvement, and enables our planned cost re-engineering for the balance of 2019 and 2020. The conversion to MSP consolidates all loans onto a single, industry-leading servicing platform and enables us to drive future enhancements for our customers, investors and employees. Overall, I am pleased with our progress to date on delivering on our objectives to strengthen and position the Company for a return to profitability.”

Messina continued, “I am extremely proud of the team for their focus and determination on these accomplishments. This was a true team effort that has been executed with care and precision. I’d also like to thank Black Knight and all of our vendors and business partners for their support and involvement throughout all aspects of the loan transfer process.”

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a financial services holding company providing mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage Corporation (PHH Mortgage) and Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Inc. (Liberty). PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit www.ocwen.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by a reference to a future period or by the use of forward-looking terminology. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “foresee”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “goal”, “strategy”, “plan” “target” and “project” or conditional verbs such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “could” or “would” or the negative of these terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Our business has been undergoing substantial change which has magnified such uncertainties. Readers should bear these factors in mind when considering such statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. In the past, actual results have differed from those suggested by forward looking statements and this may happen again.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainty related to our ability to successfully integrate PHH’s business, and to realize the strategic objectives, synergies and other benefits of the acquisition at the time anticipated or at all, including our ability to integrate, maintain and enhance PHH’s servicing, subservicing and other business relationships, including its relationship with New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ); our ability to transition loan servicing to the Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. LoanSphere MSP® servicing system within the time and cost parameters anticipated and without significant disruptions to our customers and operations; uncertainty related to our cost re-engineering efforts and the other actions we believe are necessary for us to improve our financial performance; our ability to invest in MSRs or other assets at adequate risk-adjusted returns, including our ability to negotiate and execute purchase documentation and satisfy closing conditions so as to consummate the acquisition of MSRs that have been awarded to us; uncertainty related to claims, litigation, cease and desist orders and investigations brought by government agencies and private parties regarding our servicing, foreclosure, modification, origination and other practices, including uncertainty related to past, present or future investigations, litigation, cease and desist orders and settlements with state regulators, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), State Attorneys General, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Department of Justice or the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and actions brought under the False Claims Act by private parties on behalf of the United States of America regarding incentive and other payments made by governmental entities; adverse effects on our business as a result of regulatory investigations, litigation, cease and desist orders or settlements; reactions to the announcement of such investigations, litigation, cease and desist orders or settlements by key counterparties, including lenders, the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae); our ability to comply with the terms of our settlements with regulatory agencies and the costs of doing so; increased regulatory scrutiny and media attention; any adverse developments in existing legal proceedings or the initiation of new legal proceedings; our ability to effectively manage our regulatory and contractual compliance obligations; our ability to interpret correctly and comply with liquidity, net worth and other financial and other requirements of regulators as well as those set forth in our debt and other agreements; our ability to comply with our servicing agreements, including our ability to comply with our agreements with, and the requirements of, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and maintain our seller/servicer and other statuses with them; the adequacy of our financial resources, including our sources of liquidity and ability to sell, fund and recover advances, repay borrowings, meet our MSR or other asset investment objectives and comply with our debt agreements, including the financial and other covenants contained in them; our ability to timely transfer mortgage servicing rights under our agreements with NRZ; our ability to maintain our long-term relationship with NRZ under these arrangements; our ability to realize anticipated future gains from future draws on existing loans in our reverse mortgage portfolio; our servicer and credit ratings as well as other actions from various rating agencies, including the impact of prior or future downgrades of our servicer and credit ratings; as well as other risks detailed in Ocwen’s reports and filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and any current and quarterly reports since such date. Anyone wishing to understand Ocwen’s business should review its SEC filings. Ocwen’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Investors: Media: Hugo Arias Dico Akseraylian T: (856) 917-0108 T: (856) 917-0066 E: hugo.arias@ocwen.com E: mediarelations@ocwen.com



