METRO BANK PLC INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Metro Bank PLC

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is July 29, 2019



NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Metro Bank PLC (Other OTC: MBNKF) (“Metro Bank” or “Company”) securities between March 6, 2018 and May 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”).



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Metro Bank misclassified the risk terms of many of its loans;



accordingly, Metro Bank failed to maintain sufficient capital;



this conduct would lead to investigations by the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority;



this conduct would also lead to the reduction of deposits at Metro Bank from larger commercial and partnership clients; and



as a result, defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



On May 1, 2019, Metro Bank announced that it lost some large commercial and partnership customers following a disclosure earlier in the year of an accounting error in the Company’s risk-weighted assets, as well as adjustments made for the Company’s full year 2018 results.



On this news, Metro Bank's share price fell from $10.45 per share on May 1, 2019 to a closing price of $8.50 on May 3, 2019, a drop of 18.66%.

