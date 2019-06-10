Kezar Life Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast at the EULAR 2019 Annual Meeting to Discuss Results of First in Patient Study with KZR-616

Conference call and webcast scheduled for Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 4:05 p.m. EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer, today announced that Company management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 4:05pm EDT to discuss results from the Phase 1b, open-label, dose escalation portion of the MISSION Study, which is evaluating KZR-616 in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). These data are being presented during a poster session at the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) Annual Meeting in Madrid, Spain.



/EIN News/ -- To access the live conference call via phone, dial 866-996-5384 (U.S. toll-free) or 270-215-9573 (international). The conference ID number for the live call is 6465657. Additionally, a live webcast of the call will be available under the Events section of the Company’s website at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events . A slide presentation will accompany the call and can be accessed via the weblink. An archived replay of the call will be available at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events for 90 days following the live call.

About KZR-616

KZR-616 is a novel, first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor with broad therapeutic potential across multiple autoimmune diseases. Nonclinical research demonstrates that selective immunoproteasome inhibition results in a broad anti-inflammatory response in animal models of several autoimmune diseases, while avoiding immunosuppression. Phase 1a clinical trial results in healthy volunteers provide evidence that KZR-616 potentially avoids adverse effects caused by currently marketed non-selective proteasome inhibitors, which we believe prevent them from being utilized as a chronic treatment in autoimmune disorders. A Phase 1b/2 trial (MISSION study) of KZR-616 in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients and lupus nephritis (LN) patients is currently underway. Phase 2 trials in dermatomyositis (DM), polymyositis (PM), autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA), and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) are expected to commence in the second half of 2019.

About the MISSION Study

The MISSION study (Modulator of the Immunoproteasome for Systemic Lupus with and without Nephritis) (NCT03393013) is a Phase 1b/2 multi-center study in which patients receive weekly subcutaneous injections of KZR-616 for 13 weeks. The study consists of 2 parts. The Phase 1b portion is an open-label multiple dose escalation study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of KZR-616 in patients with SLE with and without nephritis. The Phase 2 portion is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of KZR-616 in patients with active proliferative LN.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to revolutionizing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer. Kezar is translating its innovative research on the immunoproteasome and protein secretion pathways to advance novel therapeutic approaches. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, Kezar plans to nominate an initial clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from its protein secretion program before the end of the year. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

