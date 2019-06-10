American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 9,500,000 shares of its common stock. In connection with this offering, the Company plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,425,000 additional shares of its common stock.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to finance its recently announced acquisition of La Jolla Commons and, to the extent such acquisition is not completed, to repay amounts outstanding from time to time under its second amended and restated credit facility or other debt financing obligations, fund its development or redevelopment activities, fund potential acquisition opportunities and/or for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. All shares of the common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The offering will be made by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which became automatically effective on February 5, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov . When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152, by telephone at (800) 326-5897, or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or other jurisdiction.

About American Assets Trust, Inc.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing retail, office and residential properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including, among others, risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s ability to complete its pending acquisition of La Jolla Commons, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business and finances in general. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts and include the Company’s statements regarding the completion, timing and size of its offering, the Company’s statements regarding granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares, and the Company’s statements regarding its pending acquisition of La Jolla Commons and the Company’s statements regarding the potential use of proceeds from this offering. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Source: American Assets Trust, Inc.

Investor and Media Contact:

American Assets Trust

Robert F. Barton

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

858-350-2607



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.