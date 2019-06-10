Align Technology Appoints Simon Beard SVP of the Americas Region, Promotes Markus Sebastian to SVP of the EMEA Region

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), today announced that Simon Beard, senior vice president and managing director for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region, has been appointed senior vice president and managing director for the Americas region. Markus Sebastian, vice president for our core Europe orthodontic channel has been promoted to senior vice president and managing director for the EMEA region. Both positions are effective June 17, 2019.



“I am very excited to have Simon lead the Americas, our largest region for the company, and to have his successor Markus, who has managed the core Europe orthodontist channel for the past year, assume responsibility for the entire EMEA region,” said Joe Hogan, Align CEO. “Under Simon’s leadership, the EMEA region has consistently grown more than 30% CAGR with strong performance across the entire region and customer base. His knowledge of the market and ability to drive strategic programs and initiatives across the region have delivered exceptional results and make him the ideal leader for the Americas region.”

Mr. Beard has been responsible for Align‘s market development and operational execution of all products and services in the EMEA region since 2014. Prior to Align, he spent more than 25 years in the pharmaceuticals and medical device industries, including as regional director for Smith & Nephew’s South East Asia business and in multiple commercial, strategic and general management positions in companies such as DePuy International (Johnson & Johnson), Sankyo Pharmaceutical, and Sanofi Aventis.

Mr. Sebastian has been responsible for Align’s core Europe commercial organizations focused on the orthodontic channel. He has also served as interim GM of the DACH and France country markets. Prior to Align, he spent more than 25 years in the healthcare and medical device industries, including as chief commercial officer for Lohmann & Rauscher, and in multiple commercial, strategic and general management positions for Smith & Nephew, and Coloplast.

Continued Mr. Hogan, “Markus is an experienced leader and general manager with a proven track record in global commercial operations and sales, strategic marketing, product development, and change management processes. His deep understanding of the healthcare markets in EMEA, Asia Pacific, and the US are an asset to our company and I am very pleased to have him join our executive team.”

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the world's most advanced transparent orthodontics system, and iTero®, the intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and provide effective dental options at the forefront of technology to their patients. For more information, please visit www.aligntech.com.

For more information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com.

For more information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Align Technology Zeno Group:

Madelyn Homick Sarah Johnson

(408) 470-1180 (828) 551-4201

mhomick@aligntech.com sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.